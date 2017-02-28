Martial arts UFC signs top China fighter to boost Asia return

Wang "The Dongbei Tiger" Guan, 30, has been pencilled in to make his debut with the organisation in Singapore on June 17.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The world's biggest mixed martial arts organisation, the Las Vegas-based UFC, is now firmly fixed on the lucrative Chinese mainland play

The world's biggest mixed martial arts organisation, the Las Vegas-based UFC, is now firmly fixed on the lucrative Chinese mainland

(AFP/File)

Ronda Rousey Brazil's Nunes pummels Rousey in UFC title fight
Ronda Rousey Nunes predicts win ahead of star's comeback fight
Chechen leader slammed for letting young sons fight MMA bouts
UFC Ultimate Fighting Championship muscles into Asia with eyes on China
Mourinho Manager says Man Utd don't get enough credit
Canelas Portuguese 'thugs' top amateur football league
EPL All London Premier League clubs linked to sex abuse probe
In Las Vegas Mayweather-McGregor bout edging closer?
Manny Pacquiao Filipino boxer says 'nothing final' on next fight
Manchester City Hollywood actor, Van Damm joins players in training

The world's biggest mixed martial arts organisation, the Las Vegas-based UFC, on Tuesday annnounced it had signed one of China's top MMA stars to boost its recently announced return to Asia.

Wang "The Dongbei Tiger" Guan, 30, has been pencilled in to make his debut with the organisation in Singapore on June 17.

"It's a dream come true, my ability is approved by the UFC now," said Wang in a statement.

"This also means the opponents I face next will be the best in the world. This will push me to train even harder."

The 146lb, 5ft 11in Wang has done the majority of his MMA fighting with RUFF, the Shanghai-based Ranik Ultimate Fighting Federation, where he became featherweight champion and had just one defeat in 17 fights (15-1-1).

He join welterweight Li Jingliang and featherweight Ning Guangyou as the third Chinese fighter on UFC's books.

UFC Head of International and Content Joe Carr said last week its sights were now firmly fixed on the lucrative Chinese mainland.

"We're definitely working on our first event in mainland China," he said in Singapore.

"We've had a couple of events in Macau but it's completely different going to a Beijing or a Shanghai."

"I have nothing to announce but it's definitely a priority and a focus for the organisation. We were successful in Macau and that's fine but our ambitions are mainland China."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 English Premier League Leicester fans honour sacked Ranieribullet
2 Mario Mandzukic Striker inspires Juventus to easy Empoli winbullet
3 Michael Phelps Athlete frustrated by Rio doping fearsbullet

Sports

Manchester City's Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho (C) attends a training session at the City Football Academy in Manchester, northern England, on December 5, 2016
Manchester City Fernandinho says FA Cup is not a side issue for the club
Freddie Ljungberg scored 71 goals in 318 games for Arsenal, where he had been coaching a junior team since last July
Andries Jonker New boss brings Ljungberg to Wolfsburg
Torino's forward Andrea Belotti celebrates after scoring on January 16, 2017
Andrea Belotti Late striker braces for Torino stuns Fiorentina
Celtic's Cristian Gamboa attends a training session in Glasgow on November 22, 2016
Cristian Gamboa Revenge not on the menu, says Celtic defender