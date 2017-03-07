Manchester United Club links up with LGBT charity Stonewall

Manchester United announced a pioneering partnership with lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) charity Stonewall on Tuesday.

United will work with the British charity on LGBT issues in sport and society and look at ways inclusion and equality in the game can be improved.

The move sees United join the TeamPride group of global businesses, which offers support to people involved in sport who are affected by homophobia and discrimination.

"Manchester United always looks to be a leader in everything it does and we are proud to be the first sports club to sign up to TeamPride," said United group managing director Richard Arnold in a press release.

"The club has an ongoing commitment to equality across all areas and, with 659 million followers around the world, it is our responsibility to show support and recognition to everybody who loves this football club.

"We have built up a positive working relationship with Stonewall and it's a great way for us to learn from each other and progress together as we strive for equality for all of our supporters."

United have previously taken part in Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign, which involves footballers wearing multicoloured laces to raise awareness of LGBT issues.

Old Trafford, United's stadium, will host Stonewall's Rainbow Laces Summit later this year.

United last year launched their own equality, diversity and inclusion programme, called #allredallequal.