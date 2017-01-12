Lindsey Vonn American star to return from injury in Austria

The 32-year-old broke her right arm in a training fall at Copper Mountain in Colorado last November.

US skier Lindsey Vonn has won 76 World Cup races throughout her career so far, 10 shy of Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record play

American star Lindsey Vonn will make her return from injury in Saturday's World Cup downhill at Altenmarkt-Zauchensee in Austria, she said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old broke her right arm in a training fall at Copper Mountain in Colorado last November, the latest in a line of serious injuries to beset the four-time overall World Cup champion.

Vonn underwent surgery to repair the fracture and is looking forward to resuming a storied career which has seen her win 76 World Cup races -- 10 shy of Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record.

"Words cannot describe how excited I am to be returning to the slopes this week. It’s been a tough three months with over 300 hours of rehabilitation but being able to go fast and compete again makes all of the hard work worth it," Vonn, the 2010 Olympic downhill champion, told Eurosport.

"I am thrilled to make my return at Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, a place that I have had incredible success, including breaking the World Cup downhill win record in front of Annemarie Moser-Proell last year.

"I have already missed a few races but hopefully I can overcome that and still make a run at some World Cup titles."

Her comeback falls less than four weeks before the start of the world championships in St Moritz, Switzerland which run from February 6-19.

Vonn's last competitive race was at Soldeu in Andorra last February. She swept both speed events at last year's World Cup stop-off in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee -- winning both the downhill and Super-G.

