Ligue 1 Monaco thrash Lorient to go clear at top of the table

Monaco punished slack Lorient defending in driving rain at the Stade Louis II to go two points clear of Nice.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Monaco mildfielder Gabriel Boschilia celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 match against Lorient on January 22, 2017 at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco play

Monaco mildfielder Gabriel Boschilia celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 match against Lorient on January 22, 2017 at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco

(AFP)

AFCON 2017 Morocco hoping to dump Ivory Coast
Premier League Gritty Arsenal impress Wenger
Premier League Conte applauds Chelsea show of unity
Premier League Rooney remains Lingard's United role model
AFCON 2017 Poor build-up to blame for Gabon exit - Aubameyang
Premier League Hull City'a Mason 'stable' after skull fracture
AFCON 2017 Gabon suffer group-stage exit at Cup of Nations
La Liga Barcelona, Sevilla maintain pressure on Madrid
AFCON 2017 Hosts Gabon crash out of Cup of Nations
AFCON 2017 Burkina Faso, Cameroon into Cup of Nations quarters, Gabon out

Gabriel Boschilia and Valere Germain both struck twice as a rampant Monaco routed bottom side Lorient 4-0 on Sunday to climb two points clear of Nice at the top of Ligue 1.

Brazilian striker Boschilia netted a brace inside the opening half hour as Monaco punished slack Lorient defending in driving rain at the Stade Louis II before Germain curled in a third on 37 minutes.

The Frenchman then grabbed his second on the hour as Leonardo Jardim's free-scoring side collected a fifth win in six games to claim the outright lead, following Nice's 1-1 draw at Bastia on Friday.

Third are Paris Saint-Germain, three points behind Monaco, and the two go head to head in the French capital next weekend.

"We had a very good first half and we managed the game well today," said Jardim, who singled out Boschilia for praise.

"I played him today because he is a quality player who works hard," added Jardim, before hitting out a fixture schedule which sees Monaco in action again on Wednesday in a League Cup semi-final at home to Nancy.

Monaco face a busy run of games over the next month as they compete on four fronts at home and in Europe.

Lorient's French goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte (R) vies with Monaco's French forward Valere Germain (C) during the French L1 football match between Monaco (ASM) and Lorient (FCL) on January 22, 2017 at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco play

Lorient's French goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte (R) vies with Monaco's French forward Valere Germain (C) during the French L1 football match between Monaco (ASM) and Lorient (FCL) on January 22, 2017 at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco

(AFP)

Boschilia made the most of a rare start by hooking home in the 24th minute after Lorient goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte failed to adequately deal with Radamel Falcao's looping header in the box.

Lecomte was again culpable four minutes later when Boschilia found the net from the edge of the area as the ball rolled through the legs of the visiting goalkeeper.

Lorient paid the price for more sloppy play as Falcao won the ball back deep in the visitors' half before firing against the base of the post. The ball rebounded back to Germain, who steered neatly into the far corner.

Germain rounded out a thumping win 14 minutes into the second half after Lorient skipper Michael Ciani was dispossessed by Djibril Sidibe. The France full-back slipped the striker in behind the defence with Lecomte again beaten between his legs.

Lorient remain two points adrift at the foot of the table.

Alexandre Lacazette netted a second-half brace to get Lyon back to winning ways in a 3-1 success at home against Marseille.

Mathieu Valbuena opened the hosts' account two minutes before the break with Lacazette's double on 61 and 75 minutes moving him second in the Ligue 1 top scorers list with 17 goals.

Lyon stay fourth 11 points behind Monaco.

Marseille's Brazilian defender Doria got a goal back for the visitors who drop one spot to seventh.

Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain on January 21, 2017 at the Beaujoire stadium of Nantes, western France play

Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain on January 21, 2017 at the Beaujoire stadium of Nantes, western France

(AFP/File)

Earlier Saint-Etienne beat struggling Angers 2-1, to move ahead of Marseille into sixth position.

On Saturday, Edinson Cavani scored both goals, taking his tally this season to 20, as PSG snapped Nantes' four-game winning run with a 2-0 victory at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Arnaud Souquet earned Nice a point against Bastia in Corsica on Friday, equalising with a header after Prince Oniangue had given the hosts an early lead in a game marred by what Italy striker Mario Balotelli said was persistent racial abuse directed at him from the home fans.

The Nice bus was also pelted with stones and the French league's disciplinary committee said it will look into the incidents.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Arsenal Ice-cool Sanchez lifts Gunners to late win over Burnleybullet
2 Carlos Tevez Football star out to prove his worth in 'new home' Shanghaibullet
3 Premier League Penalty drama sees Arsenal go second as Saints tame Foxesbullet

Sports

Barcelona's forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Spanish league football match SD Eibar vs FC Barcelona at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar on January 22, 2017
La Liga Barcelona, Sevilla maintain pressure on Madrid
Juventus' forward Paulo Dybala from Argentina celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match against Lazio at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on January 22, 2017
Serie A Dzeko to the rescue as Roma stay in title hunt
Morocco's head coach Herve Renard conducts a training session on January 22, 2017 in Bitam, during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon
AFCON 2017 Morocco hoping to dump Ivory Coast
Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi (2nd R) jumps to head the opening goal of their English Premier League match against Burnley, at the Emirates Stadium in London, on January 22, 2017
Premier League Gritty Arsenal impress Wenger