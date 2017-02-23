Leicester City Ranieri recalls Vardy, Mahrez for Sevilla test

Only Nigerian Ahmed Musa retained his place as last season's title heroes returned, including Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leicester City's Claudio Ranieri gestures during a press conference on the eve of their UEFA Champions League football match against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on February 21, 2017 play

Leicester City's Claudio Ranieri gestures during a press conference on the eve of their UEFA Champions League football match against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on February 21, 2017

(AFP/File)

Champions League Vardy goal gives Leicester hope in Sevilla defeat
EPL Mourinho faces Chelsea, Lincoln dream of Arsenal
Champions League Vardy gives Leicester hope in Sevilla defeat
English Premier League Leicester must forget fairytale - Vardy
Jorge Sampaoli Coach focused on Leicester amid Barca links
Leicester City Ranieri seeks matadors inside faltering club
Sevilla Monchi's magic leads spanish club into Europe's elite
Champions League Manchester City braced for Monaco, Leicester face 'fight'

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri made 10 changes to the side that suffered a humiliating FA Cup exit to third tier Millwall on Saturday for the English champions Champions League last 16, first leg at Sevilla.

Only Nigerian Ahmed Musa retained his place as last season's title heroes returned, including Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez.

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli sprung a surprise by naming Argentine forward Joaquin Correa in his side with Franco Vazquez dropping to the bench.

Starting line-ups for the UEFA Champions League last 16, first leg between Sevilla and Leicester City at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday (kick-off 1945 GMT):

Sevilla (3-5-2)

Sergio Rico (captain); Adil Rami, Clement Lenglet, Sergio Escudero; Mariano, Steven N'Zonzi, Samir Nasri, Vitolo, Pablo Sarabia; Stefan Jovetic, Joaquin Correa

Leicester City (4-2-3-1)

Kasper Schmeichel; Danny Simpson, Wes Morgan (captain), Robert Huth, Christian Fuchs; Danny Drinkwater, Wilfred Ndidi; Marc Albrighton, Riyad Mahrez, Ahmed Musa; Jamie Vardy

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mourinho Manager gives no guarantees on Rooney futurebullet
2 Doping Russian athletes await IAAF neutrals rulingbullet
3 2020 Olympics Tokyo governor warns of spiralling costsbullet

Sports

A poster advertising Budapest's bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games is seen in January 2017
2024 Olympic Games Budapest bid 'dream' dropped
Yao Ming, pictured in 2015, who has been elected president of the Chinese Basketball Association
Yao Ming NBA Legend named Chinese basketball chief
Filo Tiatia, coach of Japan's Super Rugby team the Sunwolves, at a training session in Tokyo on February 20. Tiatia says the Sunwolves have no reason to feel pressure despite a tough debut year in the competition
Sunwolves Japanese team ready for Super Rugby reset after horror year
After playing a key role in the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games, hosted by Brazil, the iconic Maracana Stadium fell into a state of abandon due to a contract dispute, and is closed to tourists
Maracana Shabby football stadium to reopen after dispute