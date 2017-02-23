Leicester City Ranieri recalls Vardy, Mahrez for Sevilla test

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri made 10 changes to the side that suffered a humiliating FA Cup exit to third tier Millwall on Saturday for the English champions Champions League last 16, first leg at Sevilla.

Only Nigerian Ahmed Musa retained his place as last season's title heroes returned, including Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez.

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli sprung a surprise by naming Argentine forward Joaquin Correa in his side with Franco Vazquez dropping to the bench.

Starting line-ups for the UEFA Champions League last 16, first leg between Sevilla and Leicester City at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday (kick-off 1945 GMT):

Sevilla (3-5-2)

Sergio Rico (captain); Adil Rami, Clement Lenglet, Sergio Escudero; Mariano, Steven N'Zonzi, Samir Nasri, Vitolo, Pablo Sarabia; Stefan Jovetic, Joaquin Correa

Leicester City (4-2-3-1)

Kasper Schmeichel; Danny Simpson, Wes Morgan (captain), Robert Huth, Christian Fuchs; Danny Drinkwater, Wilfred Ndidi; Marc Albrighton, Riyad Mahrez, Ahmed Musa; Jamie Vardy

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)