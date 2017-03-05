Leicester City FC Club thriving without Ranieri as Mahrez sinks Hull

Leicester's revival following Claudio Ranieri's shock sacking gathered pace as Riyad Mahrez inspired a crucial 3-1 win over fellow strugglers Hull on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leicester City's defender Christian Fuchs celebrates after scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match against Hull City March 4, 2017 play

Leicester City's defender Christian Fuchs celebrates after scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match against Hull City March 4, 2017

(AFP)

Ahmad Ahmad CAF hopeful Ahmad Ahmad eyes change in Africa
Argentina Players paid to avert strike by government
Europa League Kanchelskis warns United of Rostov threat
Michael Carrick Manchester United's player admits future uncertain despite testimonial
Major League Soccer Championship Dynamo drop defending champion Sounders to open season
Mourinho Coach laments Man United's lack of cutting edge
Serie A Berlusconi gives 'extra-time' to sluggish Chinese investors
Wenger Under-fire coach no regrets over Sanchez gamble
Antonio Conte Chelsea manager wary of Carroll on return to West Ham
Pochettino Manager on the rise as Tottenham aim high against Everton

Leicester's revival following Claudio Ranieri's shock sacking gathered pace as Riyad Mahrez inspired a crucial 3-1 win over fellow strugglers Hull on Saturday.

Following Ranieri's ruthless dismissal last week, Leicester have finally recaptured the form that carried them to the Premier League title last season.

In severe danger of being relegated, they ended a run of five successive league defeats with a 3-1 victory over Liverpool on Monday and followed that with a come-from-behind success against Hull at the King Power Stadium.

Sam Clucas put Hull ahead but Christian Fuchs equalised before half-time and Mahrez struck in the second half.

Tom Huddlestone's own goal capped an encouraging day for Leicester, who are five points clear of the bottom three and can breathe easier after a turbulent period.

Hull remain second bottom and are four points from safety after their winless run in away league fixtures stretched to 13 games.

Amid reports that former England manager Roy Hodgson has spoken to Leicester's Thai owners about succeeding Ranieri, interim boss Craig Shakespeare has made it clear he wants the job.

Ranieri's former assistant has been backed by several of Leicester's stars and they boosted his job prospects by securing successive league wins for the first time this season.

Hull City's striker Oumar Niasse (L) vies with Leicester City's defender Robert Huth during the English Premier League football match March 4, 2017 play

Hull City's striker Oumar Niasse (L) vies with Leicester City's defender Robert Huth during the English Premier League football match March 4, 2017

(AFP)

The hosts should have been ahead early on when Mahrez's free-kick picked out Wes Morgan, only for the unmarked Leicester defender to head wide.

Leicester's shoddy finishing could have been costly as Clucas gave Hull a surprise lead in the 14th minute.

Oumar Niasse found Kamil Grosicki and his cross from the touchline was poked home from close range by Clucas for the midfielder's first goal of the season.

But the champions were unfazed and Fuchs bagged just his second goal in two seasons with Leicester in the 27th minute.

Jamie Vardy carved open the Hull defence with a penetrating raid and from his cross, Fuchs pounced on the loose ball to fire home.

Unable to turn their first half dominance into further goals, Leicester narrowly avoided falling behind again when Hull's Harry Maguire headed against the crossbar from Grosicki's corner early in the second half.

But Hull have not been out of the relegation zone since Marco Silva took over in early January and the Tigers were destined to spend another weekend in the bottom three.

Mahrez, a major disappointment this term after being voted player of the year last season, had gone close twice in quick succession before the Algeria winger hit the target in the 59th minute.

Leicester City's striker Jamie Vardy (L) vies with Hull City's defender Andrea Ranocchia during the English Premier League football match March 4, 2017 play

Leicester City's striker Jamie Vardy (L) vies with Hull City's defender Andrea Ranocchia during the English Premier League football match March 4, 2017

(AFP)

Working space on the edge of the penalty area, Mahrez drilled a low shot that eluded a weak attempted save from Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic at his near post.

It was the first time Mahrez had scored in open play in his last 28 league appearances.

Leicester wrapped up the points in the final moments when Hull midfielder Huddlestone headed into his own net from Wilfred Ndidi's flick.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 English Premier League Ibrahimovic denies elbow on Bournemouth's Mingsbullet
2 Jakson Follmann Brazilian crash survivor goalie takes first new stepsbullet
3 Bundesliga Leipzig slip off German title pace after drawbullet

Sports

"It will be a difficult game. We all know the difficulty of derbies," said Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte ahead of their match against West Ham United
Antonio Conte Chelsea manager wary of Carroll on return to West Ham
Barcelona's forward Lionel Messi (L) celebrates with Barcelona's forward Neymar (R) after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match against Celta de Vigo March 4, 2017
Messi Forward's brace makes Barcelona believe, Benzema leads Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain's forward Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match against Nancy March 4, 2017
Edinson Cavani Uruguayan footballer drags Paris Saint-Germain past Nancy, Nice down Dijon
Liverpool's midfielder Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match against Arsenal March 4, 2017
Liverpool Reds punish Wenger's gamble, Ibrahimovic in dock