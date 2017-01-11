Kooyong Classic Goffin extends Tomic's winless streak

Defending champion David Goffin put another dent in Bernard Tomic's Australian Open preparations Wednesday when he sent the local hope packing 6-2, 6-4 at the Kooyong Classic.

The win handed the Belgian world number 11 a place in Friday's final against veteran Croat Ivo Karlovic and extends Tomic's winless streak, which stretches back to September.

"It was not easy, the wind was a little bit tricky and against Bernie with his game," Goffin said.

"It was a good match, conditions were fast and windy so I was really happy with how I managed."

Tomic was joined in defeat by compatriot Andrew Whittington, who only lasted eight games against Russian Mikhail Youzhny before retiring with an ankle injury.

Last-minute replacement Jerzy Janowicz, brought in on Tuesday after Richard Gasquet pulled out with an abdominal muscle injury, won his second match in 24 hours by beating Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4).

Tomic, the world number 27, has lost in the first round in three ATP tour events since September. He was unable to mount a counter-attack against Goffin after losing the opening set in 20 minutes.

"I was trying to work on a few things and he was playing good," Tomic said.

"He's number 11 in the world so he’s playing well and for us it's very important to be here because I need this sort of stuff."

Goffin, who slept through Monday's tournament presentation after flying in from an ATP event in Doha, used the hit-out of less than an hour to get used to the hot Australian conditions ahead of the opening Grand Slam of the year next week.

The 190th-ranked Whittington rolled his right ankle in the seventh game against Youzhny and lasted for only one more game before giving up.

"In the end I had to pull the pin and just get it right for Monday or Tuesday," said Whittington, who has a wildcard for the Australian Open.