Kooyong Classic Goffin extends Tomic's winless streak

The win handed the Belgian world number 11 a place in Friday's final against veteran Croat Ivo Karlovic.

David Goffin of Belgium acknowledges supporters after defeating Bernard Tomic of Australia on the second day of the Kooyong Classic tournament, in Melbourne, on January 11, 2017

David Goffin of Belgium acknowledges supporters after defeating Bernard Tomic of Australia on the second day of the Kooyong Classic tournament, in Melbourne, on January 11, 2017

Defending champion David Goffin put another dent in Bernard Tomic's Australian Open preparations Wednesday when he sent the local hope packing 6-2, 6-4 at the Kooyong Classic.

The win handed the Belgian world number 11 a place in Friday's final against veteran Croat Ivo Karlovic and extends Tomic's winless streak, which stretches back to September.

"It was not easy, the wind was a little bit tricky and against Bernie with his game," Goffin said.

"It was a good match, conditions were fast and windy so I was really happy with how I managed."

Tomic was joined in defeat by compatriot Andrew Whittington, who only lasted eight games against Russian Mikhail Youzhny before retiring with an ankle injury.

Last-minute replacement Jerzy Janowicz, brought in on Tuesday after Richard Gasquet pulled out with an abdominal muscle injury, won his second match in 24 hours by beating Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4).

Jerzy Janowicz of Poland hits a backhand return during his match against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan on the second day of the Kooyong Classic tournament, in Melbourne, on January 11, 2017 play

Jerzy Janowicz of Poland hits a backhand return during his match against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan on the second day of the Kooyong Classic tournament, in Melbourne, on January 11, 2017

Tomic, the world number 27, has lost in the first round in three ATP tour events since September. He was unable to mount a counter-attack against Goffin after losing the opening set in 20 minutes.

"I was trying to work on a few things and he was playing good," Tomic said.

"He's number 11 in the world so he’s playing well and for us it's very important to be here because I need this sort of stuff."

Goffin, who slept through Monday's tournament presentation after flying in from an ATP event in Doha, used the hit-out of less than an hour to get used to the hot Australian conditions ahead of the opening Grand Slam of the year next week.

The 190th-ranked Whittington rolled his right ankle in the seventh game against Youzhny and lasted for only one more game before giving up.

"In the end I had to pull the pin and just get it right for Monday or Tuesday," said Whittington, who has a wildcard for the Australian Open.

