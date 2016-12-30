Home > Pulse Sports >

Jordan Pickford :  Sunderland lose 'keeper for up to eight weeks

Jordan Pickford Sunderland lose 'keeper for up to eight weeks

The 22-year-old Englishman sustained the injury during his side's 3-1 defeat at Manchester United on Boxing Day.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saves a shot by Erik Lamela in a Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on September 18, 2016 play

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saves a shot by Erik Lamela in a Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on September 18, 2016

(AFP/File)

Premier League Sunderland on the up says Jordan Pickford
Premier League Van Aanholt goal lifts Sunderland off bottom
Premier League Sunderland off the bottom as Leicester crash again
Victor Anichebe Nigerian striker scores in Sunderland's first win
Leicester vs West Ham Ailing champions face must-win Hammers clash
John Stones Guardiola says defender's injury 'just a kick'
Younes Belhanda Moroccan star out of Africa Cup of Nations
Jose Mourinho Man Utd manager 'scared' by Mkhitaryan injury

Sunderland's promising young goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will be sidelined for up to eight weeks with a knee ligament strain, manager David Moyes revealed on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Englishman sustained the injury during his side's 3-1 defeat at Manchester United on Boxing Day.

Initial fears he had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, which could have ended his season, have proved unfounded.

"Jordan has good news and bad news," Moyes told a press conference ahead of his side's trip to Burnley on Saturday. "The good news is he hasn't ruptured his ACL. The bad news is he's strained it.

"We're looking at six to eight weeks. It's a major disappointment for him and for us because he's been saving us points."

Sunderland are currently third from bottom in the Premier League table, two points from safety.

An eight-week lay-off would see Pickford miss at least seven league games, as well as Sunderland's FA Cup third-round tie at home to Burnley a week on Saturday.

Italian Vito Mannone, who started the season as Sunderland's first-choice goalkeeper before succumbing to an elbow injury, is expected to deputise.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 English Premier League Record-chasing Chelsea out to stoke title dreamsbullet
2 Liverpool vs Stoke City Reds come roaring back to demolish Pottersbullet
3 Gabriel Jesus 'Fearless' youngster tipped for Man City stardombullet

Sports

US tennis player Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, breaking the news with a poem on her verified Reddit account
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian Tennis star announces engagement to Reddit co-founder
Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Czech's Tomas Berdych during the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on December 29, 2016
Rafael Nadal Former world number one targets three more years
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on December 18, 2016
Liverpool vs Man City Guardiola, Klopp meet again in Anfield showdown
Leicester City's manager Claudio Ranieri, pictured on November 22, 2016, says, "West Ham is a must-win game"
Leicester vs West Ham Ailing champions face must-win Hammers clash