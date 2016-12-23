Home > Pulse Sports >

Jaromir Jagr :  Panthers star moves into second on all-time NHL points list

Jaromir Jagr Panthers star moves into second on all-time NHL points list

The 44-year-old from the Czech Republic recorded his 1,888th NHL point.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Florida Panthers' Jaromir Jagr is second placed on the all-time NHL points list play

Florida Panthers' Jaromir Jagr is second placed on the all-time NHL points list

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

Jaromir Jagr Czech star scores 750th goal in Panthers loss
NHL Panthers re-sign Jagr to one-year deal
NHL Panthers tie Islanders series, Flyers stay alive against Capitals
Panthers move top in Atlantic Division, Blues shutout again
NHL Panthers and Red Wings halt skids
NHL Capitals halt Ducks' streak, Bruins survive Panthers scare
NHL Jagr supplants Howe for third in NHL points
NHL Niskanen nets winner for Caps, Blues triumph despite slip

Florida Panthers star Jaromir Jagr moved into sole possession of second place on the all-time NHL points list on Thursday, behind only Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky.

The 44-year-old from the Czech Republic recorded his 1,888th NHL point to pass Gretzky's former Edmonton Oiler teammate Mark Messier, on an assist on a third period goal by Aleksander Barkov in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

But the Czech Olympic hero has a long way to go (969 points) to catch Gretzky, who finished his career with 2,857 points. Former Detroit Red Wing Gordie Howe is fourth with 1,850.

The game was stopped for a celebration, and Jagr came onto the ice to accept the commemorative golden stick from the Panthers.

He waved to the crowd of 14,600 at the BB&T Center arena and received congratulations from players on both teams.

"I appreciate everything... over my hockey career, and I thank the fans," Jagr said in a brief ceremony.

Jagr would have claimed second place sooner, but he took a three-year hiatus from the NHL between 2008 and 2011 to play in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League.

"The Florida Panthers are honored and thrilled to congratulate Jaromir on his historic accomplishment," Panthers president of hockey operations Dale Tallon said. "A future Hall-of-Famer, Jaromir has been an elite talent since his first day in the NHL and is one of the league's most iconic players."

In his career, the 13-time all-star has won five Art Ross Trophies (points leader), three Ted Lindsay/Lester B. Pearson Awards (most outstanding player) and one Hart Trophy (MVP), to go with two Stanley Cups with the Penguins.

Jagr was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (fifth overall) of the 1990 entry draft.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Thomas Ruyant Vendee sailor limps to N.Zealand after collisionbullet
2 Serie A Icardi brace gives Inter Milan festive cheerbullet
3 Pulse List 2016 Top 10 Nigerian sports persons of the yearbullet

Sports

Carmelo Anthony is harshly criticized in former coach George Karl's new memoir for lacking "commitment to the hard, dirty work of stopping the other guy"
George Karl Former NBA coach rips 'user' Anthony in new book
Shaquille O'Neal (R) is honored by former teammate Alonzo Mourning as the Heat retire his number 32 jersey
Shaquille O'Neal Heat retire star's number 32 NBA jersey
Jeonbuk lifted the AFC Champions League in November but could be banned for a year over match-fixing
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Asian football champions facing match-fixing ban
After surprisingly winning the CAF Champions League in October, the Mamelodi Sundowns came off second best against two Asian opponents in the world tournament
Mamelodi Sundowns African champions win again after Club World Cup woes