James Haskell Concussed veteran out of Toulouse clash

He suffered a concussion just 36 seconds into his comeback from a toe injury in Sunday's 22-16 Premiership win over Leicester.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
England rugby player James Haskell (L) has concussion which he suffered just 36 seconds into his comeback from a toe injury play

England rugby player James Haskell (L) has concussion which he suffered just 36 seconds into his comeback from a toe injury

(AFP/File)

Chris Robshaw England lose injured flanker for Six Nations
James Haskell Flanker forced off as Wasps edge Leicester
Lions Tour All Blacks, England hit form with eye on Lions
James Haskell 'I'm not dead,' says England rugby star after steroid claims
Eddie Jones No one owns an England rugby union shirt
Eddie Jones Coach wants rugby 'Rumble in the Jungle' against Boks

Wasps' veteran England No8 James Haskell will miss Saturday's crucial top-of-the-table European Champions match with French side Toulouse, his club said.

The 31-year-old, capped 70 times since making his England debut in 2007, has concussion which he suffered just 36 seconds into his comeback from a toe injury in Sunday's 22-16 Premiership win over Leicester.

"James is fine within himself, but he took a significant bang to the head on Sunday and we don’t feel it right to push him to meet the tight deadline for a six-day turnaround," said Wasps director of rugby Dai Young.

"We would obviously all like for James to be involved in our big game against Toulouse, James included, but the most important thing is for him to feel completely right and under no pressure to make the game this weekend.

"This is the first time he has suffered concussion and we have told him to take extra time, with the aim of being fit for Zebre in the final pool round."

Wasps, Toulouse and Irish province Connacht -- who play pointless Zebre -- are all on 13 points going into this weekend's penultimate pool matches with only the side that finishes top guaranteed a place in the knockout stages.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 AFCON 2017 Guinea-Bissau 'wild dogs' of football plan more shocksbullet
2 Man Utd vs Hull City Mata, Fellaini give Mourinho's side League Cup edgebullet
3 Anna Holmlund Champion Swede still in coma but improvingbullet

Sports

John Mikel Obi
John Mikel Obi Midfielder makes losing debut for Tianjin Tigers
England's forward Kelly Smith (L) scored 46 goals in 117 appearances for England and won five FA Cups with Arsenal
Kelly Smith English record goalscorer retires
US skier Lindsey Vonn has won 76 World Cup races throughout her career so far, 10 shy of Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record
Lindsey Vonn American star to return from injury in Austria
Steve Johnson (pictured) of the US knocked out two-time champion, compatriot John Isner from the ATP Auckland Classic in New Zealand on January 12, 2017
Auckland Classic Isner bounced from tournament