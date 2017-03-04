Jakson Follmann Brazilian crash survivor goalie takes first new steps

Follmann is rebuilding his life after a plan crash that almost wiped out his entire team on November 28, 2016.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
After surviving a plane crash which wiped out his club, Jakson Follmann, the reserve goalie for Brazilian team Chapecoensea, is drawing on all his competitive spirit and discipline to rebuild his life play

After surviving a plane crash which wiped out his club, Jakson Follmann, the reserve goalie for Brazilian team Chapecoensea, is drawing on all his competitive spirit and discipline to rebuild his life

(AFP)

Chapecoense Goalkeeper who lost his leg in crash wants to play in Paralympics
Chapecoense Brazil plane crash team to play again next month
Chapecoense Real Doctor says one of the survivors can still play football
Chapecoense Brazil grieves for football team killed in crash
Chapecoense Plane crash survivor may play football again
Chapecoense Real Colombia air crash death toll rises to 76
Chapecoense Plane crash deaths stun Brazilian home city
In Colombia Crash pilot reported he was out of fuel: tape
Chapecoense Real Bodies of Colombia plane crash victims flown home
Alan Ruschel Swapping seat saved my life: Chapecoense crash survivor

When Brazilian goalkeeper Jakson Follmann took his first steps since surviving a plane crash that wiped out his football club, he called it a win -- with his hardest ever season just starting.

Follmann was the reserve goalie of Chapecoense, which went from the most feelgood team in football-mad Brazil to a national tragedy.

This was a lowly club that had fought its way to the finals of the regional Copa Sudamericana regional tournament. Then on November 28, 2016, almost the whole team was wiped out when the plane flying the players to Medellin, Colombia, for the big game crashed.

Seventy one people died, including the star first choice goalkeeper Danilo. Follmann lost his right leg but was one of six miraculous survivors.

Now the athlete, 24, is drawing on all his competitive spirit and discipline to rebuild his life.

"My main desire now is to be able to stand up, to walk," he told AFP at the rehab center where he is learning to walk with a prosthetic leg and to overcome multiple other injuries.

Jakson Follmann (L) was the reserve goalie of Chapecoense, which went from the most feelgood team in football-mad Brazil to a national tragedy play

Jakson Follmann (L) was the reserve goalie of Chapecoense, which went from the most feelgood team in football-mad Brazil to a national tragedy

(AFP)

Almost three months after the accident he has taken his first unaided steps. There's much more to come.

"I want to be able to go alone to the bathroom, to brush my teeth. All the simple things that people barely notice usually," he said.

Follmann left his home in the southern city of Alecrim when he was just 13, working his way through the gritty lower leagues, but always dreaming of making it to the first division.

The tragic reversal of what had seemed like a fairy tale success has not broken Follmann.

"Crying over this and feeling sorry for myself will not help," he said in a soft voice.

Still an athlete

Follmann may be up again, but after several operations and 56 days in hospital every step is filled with pain.

Since February he's been doing physiotherapy in Sao Paulo with Doctor Jose Andre Carvalho and his progress has been better than expected.

Jakson Follmann, reserve goalie for Brazilian team Chapecoensea, has taken his first steps, but after several operations and weeks in hospital every step is painful play

Jakson Follmann, reserve goalie for Brazilian team Chapecoensea, has taken his first steps, but after several operations and weeks in hospital every step is painful

(AFP)

In addition to losing his right leg below the knee, his left ankle was badly injured, he broke several bones and needed an operation on his spine.

It's a battering that has required him to hold back his sportsman's instinct for action.

"When I began taking my first steps without crutches I wanted to go up and down staircases. My first thought was to do as much as I could, but I know that for now I can't and that I have to respect my body," he said.

Still, he says that physical challenges are something he's used to and he follows the doctor's physiotherapy instructions with the kind of concentration he used to deploy in goal.

"I don't consider myself an ex-athlete. To the contrary: I see myself as even more of an athlete than before," he said with a laugh.

In the future, he might turn to Paralympic sports, Follmann says. Trying out wheelchair volleyball made him think that "limitations are all in your head."

Dark memories

Despite his fighting spirit, Follmann prefers to look to the future than back to the recent past.

For weeks after his accident, he asked family and friends not to talk about the crash. He did not want to know the details, or to watch television, where news of the disaster played constantly.

Waking in hospital in Colombia, "I knew something very serious had happened because I saw I was badly hurt. I realized that the last time I'd been OK was back in the airplane," he said, with his eyes downcast.

In Colombia, "I cried a lot. I was very emotional," he said. "But once I arrived in Brazil, I began to gather my strength to face things."

More

Chapecoense Brazil air crash team signs new players

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Luis Enrique Coach to leave Barcelona at end of seasonbullet
2 Olympics Eko Atlantic ready for Beach Summer games, says organisersbullet
3 Formula One Raikkonen fastest as Hamilton battles physical tollbullet

Sports

Ivory Coast's Wilfried Bony, pictured in January 2017, turned down a move to China in the transfer window because he wants to prove he has the quality still to succeed
Wilfried Bony Ignored striker finding Stoke situation 'painful'
Sikiru Olatunbosun and CNN
Sikiru Olatunbosun MFM FC player wins CNN Goal of the Week
Victor Moses signs new Chelsea contract
Victor Moses Chelsea coach, Conte says wing-back deserves new contract
Guiyang Olympic Sports Centre
Chinese Super League Embarrassing turn out at opening fixtures