Isaia Toeava Long injury lay off for Clermont All Black

Clermont's New Zealander fullback Isaia Toeava sustained an injury to his triceps during Clermont's 9-6 victory over Top 14 rivals Bordeaux-Begles play

Clermont's New Zealander fullback Isaia Toeava sustained an injury to his triceps during Clermont's 9-6 victory over Top 14 rivals Bordeaux-Begles

High-flying Clermont suffered a blow Tuesday with news that All Black full-back Isaia Toeava will be out for up to four months with an injured left arm.

Toeava, 31, sustained the injury to his triceps during Clermont's 9-6 victory over Top 14 rivals Bordeaux-Begles in European Champions Cup action at the weekend, leaving the pitch just before half-time.

The 35-times capped Samoan-born All Black will undergo an operation on Wednesday to add to Clermont's injury woes that includes flanker Julien Bardy (shoulder) and English winger David Strettle (finger).

Clermont, currently heading up the Top 14, host Exeter in their final European pool match on Saturday having already qualified for the quarter-finals.

