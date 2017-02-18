In Abuja FRSC FC win third title

Defending champions, FRSC Football Club of Abuja, on Friday won the 2017 FCT pre-season football tournament by defeating Federal Prisons FC 2-0, their third time of winning it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FRSC FC won the competition after emerging winners in the final match played at the Area 3 football pitch in Abuja.

FRSC FC dominated the game from the onset, with Kenneth Mama opening scores 13 minutes into the match.

Prisons FC fought hard to score in the first half, but could not convert their scoring chances into goals.

Mama doubled their lead in the 61st minute to put the match beyond the reach of their opponents.

Speaking at the end of the match, Randy Iortyer, the Head Coach of Federal Prisons FC, said his team played well in spite of their loss.

“I’m not really happy with the outcome of the game, but in the game of football there is always a winner and a loser.

“We have fought well since the beginning of the competition, but it is unfortunate we could not win the Cup,” he said.

On his part, Onigbinde Akinade, the Head Coach of FRSC, said he had expected a win because his team was determined to win the Cup.

“I’m happy that we won the Cup for the third time, and that was our target. We give God the glory for the victory, and we will continue with the fighting and winning spirit,” he said.

NAN recalls that 20 clubs registered for the 2017 FCT pre-season competition which kicked off on February 1, 2017.