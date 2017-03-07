IAAF Fredericks replaced on taskforce due to graft probe

IAAF president Sebastian Coe has appointed Slovenian former high-jumper Rozle Prezelj to replace Fredericks on the taskforce.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Frankie Fredericks, pictured in 2012, reportedly received nearly $300,000 (283,000 euros) from a figure accused of corruption in international sports on the day Rio won the bid to host the Games play

Frankie Fredericks, pictured in 2012, reportedly received nearly $300,000 (283,000 euros) from a figure accused of corruption in international sports on the day Rio won the bid to host the Games

(AFP/File)

US Indoor Track and Field Championships Merritt among Olympic stars to win US Indoor athletics titles
Mo Farah Olympic champion happy to be drug-tested 'any time, anywhere'
Sebastian Coe, Vladimir Putin IAAF chief 'encouraged' by Russian President's doping pledge
Simone Biles Gymnast to compete on 'Dancing With the Stars'
2020 Olympics US track queen Felix targeting gold
Michael Phelps Athlete frustrated by Rio doping fears
Mo Farah 'I'm a clean athlete' insists Olympic champion
Papa Massata Diack Disgraced athletics chief's son slams 'witch hunt'
World Anti-Doping Agency Spain to bring doping laws in line with WADA
2024 Olympics Budapest considers dropping hosting bid - Mayor

Former sprinter Frankie Fredericks said on Monday he had stepped down from an IAAF taskforce investigating Russian doping amid a corruption probe.

"I have decided to step aside from the taskforce so that the integrity of its work is not questioned due to the allegations made against me in Le Monde," the 49-year-old Namibian was quoted as saying in an IAAF statement.

"It is important that the taskforce's mission is seen as free and fair with no outside influence."

Le Monde newspaper on Friday said that Fredericks, a four-time Olympic silver medallist, received nearly $300,000 (283,000 euros) from a figure accused of corruption in international sports on the day Rio won the bid to host the Games.

IAAF president Sebastian Coe has appointed Slovenian former high-jumper Rozle Prezelj to replace Fredericks on the taskforce.

Le Monde claimed Fredericks received a payment from the Pamodzi Sports Consulting firm owned by Papa Massata Diack, who alongside his father and former IAAF chief Lamine Diack faces bribery charges in France over millions of dollars paid to cover up doping failures by Russian athletes.

French investigators are also looking into the possibility that bribes were paid over the awarding of the 2016 Olympic Games to Rio, Le Monde said.

Three days before the IOC awarded the Games to Rio on October 2, 2009, Brazilian businessman Arthur Cesar Menezes Soares Filho paid $1.5 million to Papa Massata Diack.

Another payment of $500,000 was made around the same time to another account belonging Papa Massata Diack in Russia.

When the Le Monde story broke, Fredericks's defence was taken up by the International Olympic Committee.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said Fredericks had "emphasised his innocence" over the payment and claimed it related to "a marketing contract with Pamodzi Sports Consulting running from 2007 to 2011".

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Leicester City FC Club thriving without Ranieri as Mahrez sinks Hullbullet
2 Arsenal FC Champions League woes will haunt embattled Wengerbullet
3 Messi Forward's brace makes Barcelona believe, Benzema leads Madridbullet

Sports

British boxers David Haye (left) and Tony Bellew exchange blows during their heavyweight bout at the O2 arena in London, on March 4, 2017
David Haye Beaten boxer undergoes Achilles surgery
Manchester City's midfielder Yaya Toure says he expects Chelsea to slip up in the Premier League
Premier League Belief can spur Manchester City on to repeat 2014 Premier League win says Toure
Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane said he expects a "difficult" game against Napoli
Champion League No let up from Real Madrid, Zidane warns Napoli
Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri attends a press conference on the eve of the Champions League match against Real Madrid at the Castel Nuovo training camp in Naples on March 6, 2017
Champions League Our chances against Real? "Three percent" says Napoli coach