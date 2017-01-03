Hopman Cup US sock it to Spain

The victory means the USA only needs to beat Australia on Thursday to be certain of advancing to Saturday’s final.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jack Sock of the US hits a return against Feliciano Lopez of Spain during their match on day three of the Hopman Cup in Perth on January 3, 2017 play

Jack Sock of the US hits a return against Feliciano Lopez of Spain during their match on day three of the Hopman Cup in Perth on January 3, 2017

(AFP)

Hopman Cup Federer returns in style to beat Evans
Hopman Cup Gasquet leads France to cup win
Petra Kvitova Czech star confident of full recovery after knife attack
Petra Kvitova Tennis star to miss six months after knife attack
Petra Kvitova Tennis star attacked by knife-wielding burglar
Australian Open All top tennis stars confirmed for tournament
Kyrgios ATP set to cut ban after star seeks help
Nick Kyrgios Tennis star to seek psychologist help after ban threat
Roger Federer Tennis star targets 'many more years' on tour
Rafael Nadal World number 5 to start season at Brisbane International

The United States pairing of Coco Vandeweghe and Jack Sock edged closer to the final of the mixed teams Hopman Cup with a 3-0 win over Spain in Perth on Tuesday.

Both teams had won their first round robin matches and the victory means the USA only needs to beat Australia on Thursday to be certain of advancing to Saturday’s final.

The United States has already won the tournament a record six times.

Vandeweghe continued her encouraging start to the year with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Lara Arruabarrena in the women’s singles, before Sock secured the tie for the Americans with a three-set victory over Feliciano Lopez.

The Americans made it a clean sweep in the dead mixed doubles rubber.

Vandeweghe, ranked 36th, opened her year with a win over Lucie Hradecka and raised her game against the 65th-ranked Arruabarrena.

Her serving was impressive with eight aces and the 25-year-old believed it was a more polished performance than in the opening match. “I think I did different things better today, I felt a little bit better moving,” she said.

“I thought my serve was all over the place, but it was good when it counted.

“I was a bit on and off with it and hopefully I can tighten it up a bit.

“There are still things to work on and things to improve.”

The 23rd-ranked Sock was made to work overtime by the cagey Lopez, who is just five places lower at 28.

The American blew an early break in the first set and dropped it 6-3 to fall behind, but steadied to win in three sets in stifling heat which appeared to trouble both players.

Sock gained a crucial break in the fourth game of the final set, after a lengthy game on the Lopez serve.

The Spaniard had a break point in the seventh game, but couldn’t convert and it took Sock 98 minutes to win 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

“There are definitely things to improve on,” Sock said.

“I didn’t think I served as well in the first match, but I dictated points on my forehand.”

The dead mixed doubles was played in the Fast Four format and the Americans prevailed in a third set tiebreak, 4-3 (5-3), 3-4 (2-5), 4-3 (5/2).

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Madrid star turned down audacious £257m Chinese bidbullet
2 Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian Tennis star announces engagement to...bullet
3 Auckland Classic Rain ruins day one of WTA tournamentbullet

Sports

Burnley's English midfielder Joey Barton (R) pictured in 2016, will resign with Burnley despite having a charge of misconduct hanging over alleged betting
Joey Barton Fiery midfielder signs for Burnley despite FA charge
Roger Federer waves to spectators after defeating Dan Evans on day two of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament in Perth on January 2, 2017
Hopman Cup Federer returns in style to beat Evans
French Jean Vuarnet (L), born on January 18, 1933, in Tunis passed away at the age of 83
Jean Vuarnet Olympic downhill champion dies
Head coach Gary Kubiak of the Denver Broncos was hospitalized briefly in October and missed coaching one game with what doctors called a "complex migraine condition"
Gary Kubiak Super Bowl-winner steps down as Broncos coach