Tiger Woods Golf star to make 2017 debut at Torrey Pines

Organizers said Wednesday that Woods had committed to the US PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former world number one Tiger Woods returned to golf in December at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, coming back from a 15-month injury layoff play

Former world number one Tiger Woods returned to golf in December at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, coming back from a 15-month injury layoff

(Getty/AFP/File)

US PGA Tour Day hopes shorter swing leads to long spell of success
Hero World Challenge Matsuyama holds off Stenson to win World Challenge
Tiger Woods Golfer adapts to age, toll on body in comeback bid
Hero World Challenge Rose withdraws to leave Tiger solo and last
Tiger Woods Rivals like what they saw from golfer in comeback round
Tiger Woods Golfer 'not quite there' but still eyes major record
Tiger Woods Rivals expect golfer will need patience in comeback
Tiger Woods Returning golfer fires one-over 73 in return from 16-month layoff
Australian Open Scott still rankled by McIlroy win
Tiger Woods Golfer relaxed ahead of comeback in Bahamas

Former world number one Tiger Woods will launch his 2017 campaign at Torrey Pines, where his eight triumphs include the 2008 US Open.

Organizers said Wednesday that Woods had committed to the US PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California, north of San Diego.

The January 26-29 event will be the 14-time major winner's first tournament of the year.

Woods returned to golf in December at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, coming back from a 15-month injury layoff.

Woods has won the US PGA Tour event at Torrey seven times, in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2013.

He won his most recent major title there in 2008 on the famed South Course, beating Rocco Mediate in an epic 19-hole playoff despite competing with knee and leg injuries.

"We're thrilled our fans will have the opportunity to see Tiger in addition to what is already a very strong field for the Farmers Insurance Open," said Peter Ripa, chief executive officer of the Century Club, which manages the Farmers Insurance Open.

"He has experienced tremendous success at Torrey Pines and in our tournament, and we couldn't think of a better place for him to start the year. Tiger's presence will add to a deep and talented field that includes many of the top stars in the game as well as some exciting up-and-coming players."

Woods was sidelined more than a year after undergoing back surgery. His last appearance at the Farmers was in 2015, when he withdrew in the first round with back trouble.

The 41-year-old who has 79 PGA Tour victories will be making his first start in a PGA Tour full-field event since he tied for 10th in the Wyndham Championship in August 2015.

Woods also has committed to play in the Genesis Open February 16-19 at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles and the Honda Classic on February 23-26 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 US PGA Tour Day hopes shorter swing leads to long spell of successbullet
2 Tiger Woods Golf star good with comeback but no word on next eventbullet

Sports

Lydia Ko, and especially her parents, came under fire for firing instructors David Leadbetter and Sean Hogan who she had been with for three years
Lydia Ko Ko has no regrets leaving instructor Leadbetter
Justin Rose has waved goodbye to the Hong Kong Open title, saying he was trating this year's event as "rehab" for a bad back
Hong Kong Open Rose concedes golf title, focuses on 'rehab'
David Howell shot a record-equalling 63 at the Hong Kong Open, December 10, 2016
Hong Kong Open Record-equalling Howell scorches into Hong Kong Open contention
US Masters champion Danny Willett hit a four under par 66 in the second round of the Hong Kong Open
Hong Kong Open Willett roars back into form