Tiger Woods Golf star to make 2017 debut at Torrey Pines

Former world number one Tiger Woods will launch his 2017 campaign at Torrey Pines, where his eight triumphs include the 2008 US Open.

Organizers said Wednesday that Woods had committed to the US PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California, north of San Diego.

The January 26-29 event will be the 14-time major winner's first tournament of the year.

Woods returned to golf in December at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, coming back from a 15-month injury layoff.

Woods has won the US PGA Tour event at Torrey seven times, in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2013.

He won his most recent major title there in 2008 on the famed South Course, beating Rocco Mediate in an epic 19-hole playoff despite competing with knee and leg injuries.

"We're thrilled our fans will have the opportunity to see Tiger in addition to what is already a very strong field for the Farmers Insurance Open," said Peter Ripa, chief executive officer of the Century Club, which manages the Farmers Insurance Open.

"He has experienced tremendous success at Torrey Pines and in our tournament, and we couldn't think of a better place for him to start the year. Tiger's presence will add to a deep and talented field that includes many of the top stars in the game as well as some exciting up-and-coming players."

Woods was sidelined more than a year after undergoing back surgery. His last appearance at the Farmers was in 2015, when he withdrew in the first round with back trouble.

The 41-year-old who has 79 PGA Tour victories will be making his first start in a PGA Tour full-field event since he tied for 10th in the Wyndham Championship in August 2015.

Woods also has committed to play in the Genesis Open February 16-19 at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles and the Honda Classic on February 23-26 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.