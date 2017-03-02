Rory McIlro, Donald Trump Golfer defends round with US President

The Northern Ireland star said he was taken aback by the scale of the criticism he had received for his round with Trump.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland practices for the WGC-Mexico Championship, in Mexico City, on February 28, 2017 play

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland practices for the WGC-Mexico Championship, in Mexico City, on February 28, 2017

(Getty/AFP)

Donald Trump Golfer Lexi Thompson says Trump 'not a bad player'
Trump President won't make US college picks as Obama did
Curry, James NBA stars take shots at Trump
World Ski Championships Erik Guay trumps Jansrud in super-G upset
Donald Trump US President says he has helped LA 2024 Olympic Games bid
Dennis Rodman Five-time NBA champion convicted over crash
Martellus Bennett, Donald Trump Player won't join NFL Patriots in visiting US President
Wrestling Competition Iran welcomes US team after travel ban halted
NBA Lakers forward Luol Deng 'proud refugee' against US ban
Tom Brady Patriots quarterback baffled by Trump questions

Rory McIlroy on Tuesday defended his recent round of golf with US President Donald Trump as he prepared for this week's WGC-Mexico Championship.

The Northern Ireland star said he was taken aback by the scale of the criticism he had received for his round with Trump, insisting he had put politics to one side for the occasion.

McIlroy had already addressed the issue in a statement last week following criticism but faced renewed questioning on Tuesday ahead of this week's event at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

"I just approached it, as I said in my statement, as a round of golf," McIlroy said.

"Anyone's beliefs or politics or whatever, just put that to one side for a minute. To go there and see 30 secret service and 30 cops and snipers in the trees, it's just – I mean, it was just a surreal experience for me to see something like that. That was part of the reason I wanted to go and play.

"If it had been Obama I would have gone to play. I've played golf with President Clinton, I've spent time with President Bush ... I just wanted to have an experience that I might not ever get (again); play golf with a sitting president.

"You can respect the guy, not respect the guy, I don't care, but if someone has a chance to play in that scenario and just sort of experience the whole thing," added McIlroy who said he had spent the round talking golf with Trump.

Hard to turn down

Rory McIlroy said was taken aback by the scale of the criticism he had received for his round with Donald Trump, insisting he had put politics to one side for the occasion play

Rory McIlroy said was taken aback by the scale of the criticism he had received for his round with Donald Trump, insisting he had put politics to one side for the occasion

(Getty/AFP)

"I think he was happier to talk golf than anything else that he has to do these days," McIlroy said, adding that he understood the criticism about being associated with Trump.

"I get the divisive rhetoric and everything that was said. It's a tough place to be in, a tough position. Maybe if I look back on it, I put myself in a position where I was going to get that from either side, one way or the other.

"I just felt I was doing what was respectful, and the president of the United States phones you up and wants to play golf with you, I wasn't going to say no. I'm sorry if I sort of, I don't know, pissed people off. But I felt I was in a position where I couldn't really do anything but say yes."

McIlroy is making his first appearance in seven weeks after suffering a fractured rib. McIlroy, who last played in the South African Open in January, has missed tournaments in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Los Angeles and Florida in the weeks since.

McIlroy said he expected this week's field would find it tricky adapting to the thin air of Mexico City, where the course venue is around 7,600 feet above sea level, a factor likely to complicate club selection.

"Judging distances is going to be really tough," McIlroy said.

"I was hitting eight irons today 210 yards. It's so hard to get used to and trust in your mind that that club is going to hit the ball that far."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Adam Scott World no. 7 golfer revamps his masterplan for winning majorsbullet

Sports

Dustin Johnson had to endure a perplexing final few holes after in Oakmont last June when officials informed him that he could be penalized after high definition video showed his ball moved slightly as he prepared to putt
Dustin Johnson World number one backs change to golf ball movement rule
Lexi Thompson says the pressure of office may be putting Donald Trump off his game
Donald Trump Golfer Lexi Thompson says Trump 'not a bad player'
Lydia Ko of New Zealand has topped the women's golf chart for 71 weeks
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Lydia Ko hopes Kasumigaseki golf club men-only rule will change
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits a ball on the 10th T during the BMW South African Open at Glendower Golf Club on January 12, 2017 in Johannesburg
McIlroy Golfer says round with Trump 'not endorsement'