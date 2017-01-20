Phil Mickelson Golfer pleased with four-under effort in 2017 debut

Mickelson nabbed four birdies in the first nine holes at La Quinta, one of three courses in use for the tournament.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Phil Mickelson reacts to his par putt on the second hole during the first round of the Career Builder Challenge in Partnership with The Clinton Foundation at La Quinta Country Club on January 19, 2017 in La Quinta, California play

Phil Mickelson reacts to his par putt on the second hole during the first round of the Career Builder Challenge in Partnership with The Clinton Foundation at La Quinta Country Club on January 19, 2017 in La Quinta, California

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)

Justin Thomas American golfer holds off Matsuyama for Tournament of Champions title
Tiger Woods Win-hungry golfer adds Dubai to growing event list
Tiger Woods American praised for raising the stakes
Ryder Cup Europe ups ante with qualification changes
Tokyo 2020 Japan golf club eyes changing 'sexist' policy
Lydia Ko World's top woman golfer wants to get ball rolling on equal pay
Sony Open Thomas joins elite 59 club at USPGA Tour
Rory McIlroy Golfer changes clubs for South African Open

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson, back in action after more than three months and two surgeries, was delighted to fire a first-round 68 in the USPGA Tour Career Builder Challenge on Thursday.

"I thought it was phenomenal," said Mickelson, who underwent surgery in October and December to repair a sports hernia and only began hitting balls a week ago.

"I struck it horrible, but I scored out of my mind, so I'm very happy with it," added the 46-year-old left-hander, who was four shots off the lead of tour rookie Dominic Bozzelli.

"My first round of golf was Saturday and I've been able to work out just the last two weeks," Mickelson said. "The last three months I haven't been able to do much at all."

Bozzelli had six birdies and a hole-out for an eagle two at the 14th hole of the Stadium Course, the toughest of three tracks in use over the first three rounds of the event in La Quinta, California.

Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas, who claimed a memorable victory in the tournament in 2001 in his second start as a USPGA Tour member, led a group sharing second on 65. He was tied with Patton Kizzire, Hudson Swafford and Harold Varner.

Varner's round at La Quinta included an eagle and six birdies. Swafford had eight birdies at La Quinta Country Club while Kizzire and Vegas both notched seven birdies without a bogey on the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.

Chilly, rainy weather -- unusual for the California desert east of Los Angeles -- greeted the morning starters.

But Mickelson said the tournament courses were the "perfect place" to launch his season.

"Around here you can get away with some mistakes and I was able to salvage a few pars with up and downs," he said.

Mickelson nabbed four birdies in the first nine holes at La Quinta, one of three courses in use for the tournament.

That included a 42-footer for birdie at the ninth. He saved par at 16 with delicate chip and run from the fringe, and followed his lone bogey of the day at 17 with a 10-foot birdie at the last.

In a tournament known for producing low scores, defending champion Jason Dufner opened with a one-under par 71 at La Quinta.

More rain was expected on Friday, and organizers moved up the tee times in hopes of completing the second round.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Hero World Challenge Rose withdraws to leave Tiger solo and lastbullet
2 Ryder Cup Europe ups ante with qualification changesbullet
3 Arnold Palmer Golfing great, who led 'Arnie's Army,' dies at 87bullet

Sports

Tiger Woods, a 14-time major winner, is returning after a long injury layoff and launches his 2017 campaign at Torrey Pines in California next week
Tiger Woods American praised for raising the stakes
Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama came under fire last week as Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said she felt "very uncomfortable that women cannot become full members in the 21st century"
Tokyo 2020 Japan golf club eyes changing 'sexist' policy
Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who turns 20 in April 2017, was the youngest player, man or woman, to become world golf number one when she achieved the feat almost two years ago
Lydia Ko World's top woman golfer wants to get ball rolling on equal pay
Justin Thomas of the United States celebrates after scoring a 59 during the first round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii
Sony Open Thomas joins elite 59 club at USPGA Tour