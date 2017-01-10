George North World Rugby spares Northampton over player's head injury

A concussion management review panel in December highlighted shortcomings in Northampton's handling of the incident.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wales' winger George North scores a try during the Six Nations match against England in March 2016 play

Wales' winger George North scores a try during the Six Nations match against England in March 2016

(AFP)

Chris Ashton Ashton scores on return to Saracens, Wade stars for Wasps
Jamie Roberts Wales rugby star dropped to bench for Argentina Test
Gopperth Wasps fly-half puts former team Newcastle to Premiership sword
Luke Charteris Luke Charteris and Rhys Patchell in for Wales Test
NRL Sims links up with Dragons early
State of Origin Ban denies Wade Graham State of Origin debut
NRL Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs win
Dan Lydiate Lydiate to lead Wales against England

World Rugby will not punish Northampton despite finding that the club's medics wrongly allowed George North to play on after injuring his head, the global governing body announced on Monday.

World Rugby expressed "disappointment" that Northampton let Wales wing North return to the fray after he fell heavily following a tackle by Adam Thompstone in a December game against Leicester.

But after conducting a review of the matter, it followed the lead of a concussion review panel convened by the Rugby Football Union and Premiership Rugby by electing not to punish the club.

"Despite the failing by the club to correctly apply World Rugby's head-injury management protocols, World Rugby has recognised that the RFU and PRL (Premiership Rugby Limited) acted swiftly and appropriately to implement measures with Northampton Saints and other clubs to reduce the probability of future non-compliance," World Rugby said in a statement.

North, 24, appeared to have been knocked unconscious after being challenged in the air by Leicester wing Thompstone during Saints' 19-11 Premiership defeat on December 3.

After a head injury assessment he returned to the fray, but World Rugby has now confirmed he should have been taken off.

North was subsequently stood down by Northampton for three weeks in the latest head injury issue to have affected the Welshman's career.

He previously had to observe a five-month break in November 2014 after a succession of concussions.

A concussion management review panel in December highlighted shortcomings in Northampton's handling of the incident in the game against Leicester, but did not impose any sanctions.

World Rugby said the RFU and Premiership Rugby have since reminded all English rugby stakeholders "of their obligations to ensure that immediate and permanent removal is observed in all such cases".

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Andrew Georgiou, China can become world's top football league -...bullet
2 VIllareal vs Barcelona Messi to the rescue, but champions lose ground...bullet
3 NFL Cleveland Browns hire Williams to overhaul defensebullet

Sports

Guinea-Bissau captain and defender midfielder Bocundji Ca (R) has played for several French clubs, including Châteauroux
AFCON 2017 Guinea-Bissau 'wild dogs' of football plan more shocks
The Los Angeles Lakers Jordan Clarkson (R) has been fined $15,000 for elbowing, using his "forearm above the shoulders"
Jordan Clarkson Lakers guard fined $15,000 by NBA for swipe at Dragic
Russell Westbrook (L) scored 21 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Chicago Bulls 109-94
NBA Westbrook's Thunder roll over Bulls, Davis paces Pelicans
Colombian executive and chairman of Atletico Nacional Juan Carlos de la Cuesta (R) holds The 2016 FIFA Fair Play Award next to former Spanish football player Carles Puyol during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on January 9, 2017 in Zurich
Atletico Nacional Chapecoense opponents win FIFA fair play award