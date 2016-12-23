Home > Pulse Sports >

George Karl :  Former NBA coach rips 'user' Anthony in new book

George Karl Former NBA coach rips 'user' Anthony in new book

Anthony spent his first 7 1/2 NBA seasons with the Nuggets, playing 6 1/2 of those campaigns for Karl.

Carmelo Anthony is harshly criticized in former coach George Karl's new memoir for lacking "commitment to the hard, dirty work of stopping the other guy"

Former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl is harshly critical of New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony in an unsparing new memoir in which he calls the player a "user of people".

Anthony spent his first 7 1/2 NBA seasons with the Nuggets, playing 6 1/2 of those campaigns -- from 2005 until early 2011 -- for Karl.

"Carmelo was a true conundrum for me in the six years I had him," Karl writes, according to multiple New York media outlets that obtained an advance look at his book "Furious George".

"He was the best offensive player I ever coached. ... He really lit my fuse with his low demand of himself on defense. He had no commitment to the hard, dirty work of stopping the other guy.

"Since Carmelo only played hard on one side of the ball, he made it plain he couldn't lead the Nuggets, even though he said he wanted to. Coaching him meant working around his defense and compensating for his attitude."

In the book due out in January, Karl adds that he believes Anthony could have become "the best defender at his position in the NBA,"

"That was never going to happen with Melo," Karl said, "whose amazing ability to score with the ball made him a star but didn't make him a winner."

Anthony isn't the only one of Karl's former players to come in for criticism.

Retired Nuggets forward Kenyon Martin and former Nuggets guard J.R. Smith, now with the Cleveland Cavaliers are dubbed, along with Anthony, "spoiled brats".

Karl spent 27 seasons on NBA sidelines coaching the Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Seattle Supersonics, Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings.

His most recent stint was a failed two-year stop in Sacramento from 2014-16, with the Kings going 44-68.

Overall Karl built a record as a head coach of 1,175-824, and ranks fifth all-time on the NBA's coaching victories list. His 22 playoff appearances include a runner-up finish in the 1995-96 NBA Finals with Seattle.

