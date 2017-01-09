French Cup Nice exit competition, Marseille need extra time

Nice finished 2016 two points clear of Monaco at the top of the table but suffered a premature cup exit in Brittany.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lorient's forward Jeremie Aliadiere (C) reacts after scoring a goal against Nice on January 8, 2017 play

Lorient's forward Jeremie Aliadiere (C) reacts after scoring a goal against Nice on January 8, 2017

(AFP)

Bernard Serin Metz chief defends controversial Bataclan comments
Metz chief likens flare punishment to Bataclan outrage
French Cup Draxler in line for home PSG bow in Bastia clalsh
Glo CAF Awards 2016 Mahrez, Aubameyang, Mane lead the line in CAF XI
Ligue 1 Metz docked two points for firecracker attack
Mario Balotelli Italian striker gets two-match ban for latest red
John Mikel Obi AC Milan join chase for Chelsea midfielder
Julian Draxler Germanym forward joining PSG - Wolfsburg
Younes Belhanda Moroccan star out of Africa Cup of Nations
Ligue 1 Balotelli off as Monaco close Ligue 1 gap on Nice

Ligue 1 leaders Nice crashed out of the last 64 of the French Cup on Sunday after a 2-1 defeat at struggling Lorient, while Marseille won 2-1 at Toulouse after extra time.

Nice finished 2016 two points clear of Monaco at the top of the table but suffered a premature cup exit in Brittany where second-half goals from Jeremie Aliadiere and Walid Mesloub wiped out Alassane Plea's opener.

"We're disappointed because we dominated in the first half. They changed their system in the second half because they saw it was too easy for us," said Nice coach Lucien Favre.

"We should have made it 2-0 earlier. And then they equalise and it revives them obviously, but that's how it is."

Record 10-time champions Marseille overcame top-flight rivals Toulouse with Remy Cabella scoring twice -- the second on 117 minutes -- either side of a Jimmy Durmaz strike for the hosts.

Rudi Garcia's side will face five-time winners Lyon in the next round after Alexandre Lacazette sparked a 5-0 rout of Montpellier as the floodgates opened with just four minutes gone at Parc OL.

Mouctar Diakhaby headed in a second soon after and Nabil Fekir added Lyon's third before half-time with Maxwel Cornet scoring twice after the break to cap a thumping victory.

Rennes throttled amateurs Biarritz 6-0 to set up a last-32 clash with holders Paris Saint-Germain.

Bordeaux needed a late goal from Brazilian forward Malcom to see off second division Clermont 1-0, but Metz were dumped out 2-0 away to Ligue 2 promotion chasers Lens.

On Saturday, Germany international Julian Draxler scored on his PSG debut as Unai Emery's men -- who equalled Marseille with a 10th title last year -- thrashed Bastia 7-0 at the Parc des Princes.

Radamel Falcao and Valere Germain both scored in Monaco's 2-1 victory over Ajaccio on Friday.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Andrew Georgiou, China can become world's top football league -...bullet
2 Arsenal Giroud strikes late as Gunners edge past Prestonbullet
3 FA Cup Rooney equals record, Giroud late show saves Arsenalbullet

Sports

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal and equalling Bobby Charlton's Manchester United all-time scoring record during the English FA Cup third round football match between Manchester United and Reading
League Cup Man Utd, Liverpool eye final showdown
LA Clippers' Chris Paul has become the 10th player in league history to reach 8,000 assists, finishing a Sunday night game against Miami Heat with 8,012
NBA Clippers back on track with fourth straight win
Villarreal's defender Mario (L) clashes with Barcelona's forward Luis Suarez on January 8, 2017
La Liga Barcelona "obliged" to fight back - Suarez
Chelsea's head coach Antonio Conte watches from the touchline at Stamford Bridge in London on January 8, 2017
FA Cup Chelsea ponder appeal after Terry's red card