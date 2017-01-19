Formula One FIA validates F1 '$8 billion' takeover

The takeover will give the US firm control of a global and highly profitable sport that rakes in billions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give the US firm control of a global and highly profitable sport that rakes in billions from advertisers and broadcasting rights play

Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give the US firm control of a global and highly profitable sport that rakes in billions from advertisers and broadcasting rights

(AFP/File)

Valtteri Bottas Finn to partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes
Formula One Liberty Media shareholders approve acquisition of Formula One
Valtteri Bottas New Formula One driver in five facts
Pascal Wehrlein Sauber snap up F1 driver
Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull driver rules himself out for Mercedes
Formula One New stars, shocks and tears in F1 year
Michael Schumacher F1 legend's health to stay private, manager says
Nico Rosberg I lost title three times in my head
Nico Rosberg F1 champion dreaming of quiet Christmas...and movie stardom

Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), said Wednesday it had approved Liberty Media's $8 billion takeover of the sport.

"The World Motor Sport Council has unanimously approved the change of control of Delta Topco Limited (the holding company of the Formula One Group and rights holder) from CVC Capital Partners in favour of Liberty Media Corporation," a statement read following an extraordinary meeting in Geneva.

The deal involves the transfer of 100 percent of the shares in Delta Topco, in which FIA has a one percent stake, to Liberty Media Group.

The decision had been a formality after Liberty Media shareholders had approved the deal, first mooted in September, Tuesday.

The transaction means control of the sport passes to the group of billionaire John Malone.

Liberty announced four months ago it had struck an agreement to buy out Formula One's parent company from CVC Capital, and had already acquired an initial minority stake of 18.7 percent.

The World Motor Sport Council’s decision confirms the FIA’s belief that Liberty, as a renowned media organisation with expertise in both sport and entertainment, is clearly well positioned to ensure the continued development of its pinnacle Championship.

The takeover will give the US firm control of a global and highly profitable sport that rakes in billions from advertisers and broadcasting rights.

Formula One-branded merchandise also brings in millions, but some F1 teams are plagued by financial problems and the sport has limited activity in the social and digital media platforms crucial to courting the next generation of fans.

In September, Liberty said it would keep longtime Formula One mastermind Bernie Ecclestone, 86, but it also said it would install 21st Century Fox vice chairman Chase Carey as the sport's new chairman.

FIA first ceded commercial rights to F1 in 1995 for 15 years and then extended the deal by a century from 2000 under the governance of former FIA president, British lawyer Max Mosley.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lydia Ko World's top woman golfer wants to get ball rolling on equal paybullet
2 Vendee Globe Thomson smashes speed mark to close on leadbullet
3 Ted Ligety American skier to undergo back surgery, out for seasonbullet

Sports

Dan Evans of Britain beat Croatian former US Open champion Marin Cilic 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the third round of the Australian Open
Australian Open Britain's Dan Evans stuns Marin Cilic
Cheslin Kolbe played for South Africa in the Sevens tournament at last year's Rio Olympics, winning a bronze medal
Cheslin Kolbe Toulouse sign South Africa's utility back
French's driver Sebastien Ogier and his co-pilot Julien Ingrassia steer their Ford Fiesta WRC on January 18, 2017 in Gap, southeastern France, during the shakedown of the 85rd Monte-Carlo Rally, the opening stage of the WRC world rally championship
Sebastien Ogier New look Frenchman out for five in a row
Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia
NFL Atlanta's Ryan, Oakland's Mack take top awards