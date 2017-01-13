Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United striker named Premier League Player of the Month

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named the Premier League Player of the Month of December.

Ibrahimovic in December scored five goals to help Manchester United cut the gap on Premier League top four.

The 35-year-old now has a total of 18 goals in all competition since joining the Jose Mourinho led team in the summer.

He scored against Everton at Goodison Park, Crystal Palace, a brace against West Bromwich Albion and another goal against Sunderland.

“I am playing in a great team with great team-mates, a great coach and at a great club,” said the striker.

Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan won the Goal of the Month award for his scorpion kick against Sunderland.