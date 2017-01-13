Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United striker named Premier League Player of the Month

The 35-year-old now has a total of 18 goals in all competition since joining the Jose Mourinho led team in the summer.

  • Published:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic play Zlatan Ibrahimovic named Player of the Month for December (Getty Images for Premier League)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic I've conquered England in three months
West Ham vs Man Utd Mata and Ibrahimovic see off 10-man West Ham
Zlatan Ibrahimovic When Manchester United striker refused to hand Man of the Match award to Pogba
Manchester United Ibrahimovic brace sees Man Utd close on top four
Manchester United Mourinho hails twilight zone Ibrahimovic
Man Utd vs Sunderland Ibrahimovic keeps Man United motoring
Premier League United brace for Liverpool crunch, Chelsea eye recovery

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named the Premier League Player of the Month of December.

Ibrahimovic in December scored five goals to help Manchester United cut the gap on Premier League top four.

The 35-year-old now has a total of 18 goals in all competition since joining the Jose Mourinho led team in the summer.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic play Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored five Premier League goals in December (Getty Images for Premier League)

 

He scored against Everton at Goodison Park, Crystal Palace, a brace against West Bromwich Albion and another goal against Sunderland.

I am playing in a great team with great team-mates, a great coach and at a great club,” said the striker.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan play Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Man Utd via Getty Images)

 

Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan won the Goal of the Month award for his scorpion kick against Sunderland.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Man City player names United legend as an idolbullet
2 John Mikel Obi Chelsea pay off midfielder with N1Bbullet
3 FIFA World Cup Expansion of tournament is actually a good thingbullet

Football

Wikki Tourists
Wikki Tourists FC NPFL club retains 24, engages 10 players
Gabon boast a superstar in striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
AFCON 2017 Guinea-Bissau aim to extend Leicester-like run
Arsene Wenger has yet to reveal whether he will extend his 20-year reign at Arsenal
Arsene Wenger Arsenal manager hopes his future plans won't influence Ozil talks
Ikorodu United FC
Ikorodu Utd We tested new players against MFM FC, says club's media officer