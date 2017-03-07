Youcef Touati Car crash kills Algerian player in France

Touati was confirmed dead on Monday after the crash which happened on the AL motorway near Senlis.

Youcef Touati play Youcef Touati has been killed in a car crash in France (JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP/Getty Images)

An Algerian player, Youcef Touati has died from a car crash that happened on Sunday, March 5 in France.

Touati who plays for MO Béjaïa in Algeria was confirmed dead on Monday after the crash which happened on the AL motorway near Senlis.

Also involved in the accident was a popular singer and The Voice judge Jennifer, who sustained minor injuries from the crash.

Jennifer was said to be returning to Paris from a concert in Brussels, the Belgian capital.

Another woman has also been confirmed dead, although officials are yet to ascertain the car she was in in the multi-car collision.

Youcef Touati play Youcef Touati is survived by two children (Le Parisien)

 

A former Dijon and ex-Algeria U23 international, Touati was a talented player with incredible dribbling abilities.

He played for the likes of  Cannes and Red Star and also made his name playing in Ligue 2, National, the third tier of the domestic game in France.

He is survived by two children.

“Immense sadness after the disappearance of Youcef Touati. A Star is extinguished,” his former club, Red Star wrote on their official Twitter handle.

