Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Yeray Alvarez :  Athletic Bilbao defender undergoes surgery for testicular cancer

Yeray Alvarez Athletic Bilbao defender undergoes surgery for testicular cancer

Alverez has made 17 appearances in all competition this season following his promotion to the first team in the summer.

  • Published:
Yeray Alvarez play Yeray Alvarez (Getty Images)

Aurelio De Laurentiis Agents are a 'cancer' on the game - Napoli chief
Jonas Gutierrez Argentine recovers from cancer to take Newcastle out of relegation
Soccer Deportivo La Coruna snap up Jonas Gutierrez
Willian Chelsea midfielder loses mum to cancer
Jonas Gutierrez Argentina Midfielder Loses Left Testicle To Cancer

It was a shock to the football world when 21-year-old Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Alvarez was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Alverez has made 17 appearances in all competition this season following his promotion to the first team in the summer.

His long way to recovery has now kicked off following a successful surgery to remove his cancerous testicle on Tuesday, December 27.

Yeray Alvarez (right) play Yeray Alvarez (right) (REUTERS)

 

According to the club’s statement, the Spanish player had surgery at the Hospital de Cruces.

Athletic Bilbao say the procedure had gone as planned and that the play would remain in the hospital recovering for the next 24 hours before being allowed to leave on Wednesday.

Yeray Alvarez has been operated in the 'Hospital de Cruces. The surgery has gone without incidents,” the La Liga club said in a statement on Twitter.

The 21-year-old, who made his senior debut for the club on September 15, took to his Instagram top thank fans and well-wishers for their kind messages.

Thanks to everyone for their messages and their support, I'm very grateful. I'm certain that everything is going to go well and that I will return stronger,” the defender wrote.

An expected date of return to action has not been revealed by the club.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City striker embarrassed on air by Yaya Tourebullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City striker makes Premier League goal recordbullet
3 John Mikel Obi AC Milan join chase for Chelsea midfielderbullet

Football

Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried Zaha Palace manager, Allardyce wants forward to shun Afcon with Côte d’Ivoire
Wilfred Ndidi (second right)
Wilfred Ndidi Nigerian midfielder confirms imminent Leicester City move
Alex Iwobi and Clarisse Juliette
Alex Iwobi Arsenal star takes his girlfriend to Winter Wonderland
Samir Nasri and Anara Atanes
Samir Nasri French player trends on Twitter as he is accused of infidelity