Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has turned down a £430,000-a-week offer from China according to BBC Sport.

According to reports, the midfielder has rejected a huge offer from China to remain at City until the end of the season when his current deal expires with the club.

Francis Coquelin and Yaya Toure play Yaya Toure's current deal at Manchester City expires at the end of the season (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

ALSO READ: Yaya Toure charged with drunk driving

The 33-year-old got offers from China in 2016 summer but he decided to remain with City.

The offers came again in the January transfer window but the former Cote d’Ivoire international has decided to remain at the club.

This is a surprise considering his fallout with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in the beginning of the season.

Yaya Toure play Yaya Toure wants to remain in the Premier League even if he leaves City (AFP/File)

ALSO READ: Toure embarrasses teammate on live TV

Toure was frozen out of the team by Guardiola over comments his agent made about the manager and the club.

Toure, however, has returned to the squad and is currently enjoying a run of games for the Citizens.

Reports also have it that the former Barcelona player is keen to stay in England if he does not get a new contract with City.

Toure who turns 32 in May, does not want to leave England where his wife Gineba and their three children are settled in Cheshire.

