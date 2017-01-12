Wilfried Zaha First goal for winger as Ivorians crush Uganda

The 24-year-old flier has impressed in two outings for the African Cup of Nations title-holders.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Ivory Coast team, including forward Wilfried Zaha (top, second from left) beat Uganda 3-0 in a warm up for the 2017 African Cup of Nations play

The Ivory Coast team, including forward Wilfried Zaha (top, second from left) beat Uganda 3-0 in a warm up for the 2017 African Cup of Nations

(AFP)

AFCON 2017 Zaha boost for African champions Ivory Coast
Africa Cup of Nations Leicester hit hardest by African football departures
AFCON 2017 Zaha begins training with Ivory Coast in Abu Dhabi
AFCON 2017 Crystal Palace star Zaha set for Ivory Coast debut
Zaha Forward answers Ivory Coast call
Wilfried Zaha Palace manager, Allardyce wants forward to shun Afcon with Côte d’Ivoire

Wilfried Zaha scored his first goal for African champions the Ivory Coast as they trounced Uganda 3-0 Wednesday in a warm-up match for the 2017 Cup of Nations.

The Crystal Palace and former England winger struck with a low shot after a superb solo run during the second half in Abu Dhabi.

Abidjan-born Zaha changed his international allegiance after making two friendly appearances for adopted homeland England.

Footballers who have not played a competitive match for a country are entitled to switch loyalties.

The 24-year-old flier has impressed in two outings for the Cup of Nations title-holders, creating the winner against Sweden during his debut three days ago.

Striker Jonathan Kodjia from English second-tier outfit Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier were the other Ivorian scorers after a goalless first half.

Ivory Coast hope to become only the fourth country after Egypt, Ghana and Cameroon to successfully defend the African title when the 2017 tournament kicks off this Saturday in Gabon.

They are in Group C -- arguably the toughest of the four mini-leagues -- with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Morocco and Togo.

After qualifying for a first appearance at the finals since finishing 1978 runners-up, Uganda tackle record seven-time champions Egypt, Ghana and Mali in Group D.

Togo, who have not scheduled any friendly internationals, came from two goals behind to defeat top-flight club Diambars 3-2 in Senegal with Alaixys Romao snatching the winner.

Ghana, beaten on penalties by the Ivory Coast in the 2015 Africa Cup final, have also opted for club opponents and overcame Bunyodkor of Uzbekistan 2-0 in the UAE.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star makes first public appearance with...bullet
2 FIFA World Cup Expansion of tournament is actually a good thingbullet
3 Claudio Ranieri Leicester manager wins FIFA best men's coach awardbullet

Football

International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) President Gianni assures the basic format of the FIFA world cup will remain similar when 48 teams start the 2026 tournament
FIFA World Cup A 48-team tournament, but who can host it?
Chelsea's Oscar, who has been traded to Shanghai SIPG, believes the league will eventually rival the best leaguers in the world
Oscar Leaving Chelsea for China 'not a step down'
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi carries balls for fans at the end of a training session at the Mini stadium in Barcelona on January 3, 2017
Lionel Messi Barca won't break bank to keep star player
The United States Womens National team celebrates winning the 2016 SheBelieves Cup at FAU Stadium on March 9, 2016 in Boca Raton, Florida
SheBelieves Cup France, Germany, England return for US tournament