Wilfried Bony Ignored striker finding Stoke situation 'painful'

Ivory Coast international striker Wilfried Bony says his prolonged omission from the Stoke team is "painful" as he continues to be overlooked for selection by manager Mark Hughes.

The 28-year-old -- who has scored just twice in 11 games since his loan move from Manchester City last August -- added he had turned down a move to China in January's transfer window because he wants to prove he has the quality still to succeed.

Aside from a superb spell at Swansea after impressing in Dutch football Bony has struggled since City signed him from the Swans for £28 million (32.7m euros, $34.3m) in January 2015.

"When you hear everything is fine and you don't play, it's crazy," Bony told the BBC's World Football programme.

"It is more than difficult.

"This is something that I want to know why, the coach told me I'm training very well and my attitude is very good. It doesn't make sense. It's painful."

Bony, who has not played for Stoke since the end of December, said he had told his agent to reject the Chinese offer.

"My agent told me there was an offer but I refused to go because my plan is to stay in the UK to show more -- to show that I'm not at the end."