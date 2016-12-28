Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Wilfred Ndidi :  Nigerian midfielder confirms imminent Leicester City move

Wilfred Ndidi Nigerian midfielder confirms imminent Leicester City move

The 20-year-old who played in Genk's Tuesday night 2-0 win over Gent revealed that it will be his last game for the CLUB.

  • Published:
Wilfred Ndidi (second right) play

Wilfred Ndidi (second right)

(Getty Images)

Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has confirmed his imminent move from Genk to Premier League champions Leicester City.

Ndid has had his medicals for Leicester City ahead of his £15million signing for Leicester City.

The 20-year-old who played in Genk’s Tuesday night 2-0 win over Gent revealed that it will be his last game for the CLUB.

Wilfred Ndidi play Wilfred Ndidi (Getty Images)

 

This was my last game for Genk,” said the Nigerian midfielder.

Ndidi will be Claudio Ranieri’s first signing of the January transfer window as he aims to improve the league form of the current champions.

Just months after winning their first Premier League title in their history, Leicester City are a shadow of their last season form.

Wilfred Ndidi play Wilfred Ndidi (Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images))

 

The Foxes are 16th in the Premier League table, just three points off the relegation zone.

Ndidi is expected to slot in straight into the Leicester City starting XI as a direct replacement to N'Golo Kante who joined Chelsea last summer.

