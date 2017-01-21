English Premier League West Brom volleys leave Sunderland rock bottom

For Tony Pulis's West Brom this was three wins from four Premier League games and leaves them in a lofty eighth place on 32 points.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
West Bromwich Albion's midfielder Darren Fletcher (L) celebrates after scoring on February 10, 2016 play

West Bromwich Albion's midfielder Darren Fletcher (L) celebrates after scoring on February 10, 2016

(AFP/File)

Manchester United Luke Shaw struggling at club - Mourinho
AFCON 2017 Cup of Nations hosts face decisive Cameroon date
NBA All-stars James, Irving lead Cavs over Suns
English Premier League Arsenal face defining period, says midfielder Xhaka
Carlos Tevez Football star out to prove his worth in 'new home' Shanghai
English Premier League Carroll brace fires resurgent Hammers past Boro
AFCON 2017 Gyan steers Ghana into Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals
Borussia Dortmund Piszczek rescues team at 10-man Bremen

Clinical first-half volleys from Darren Fletcher and Chris Brunt gave buoyant West Brom a 2-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday, leaving the visitors bottom of the Premier League.

For Tony Pulis's West Brom this was three wins from four Premier League games and leaves them in a lofty eighth place on 32 points.

The visiting fans chanted "Are you watching Ellis Short" for much of the second half, directed at their owner, the American equity fund manager who is trying to sell the club which is winless in five league games.

Powerful West Brom have made a habit of seeing off weaker opponents and after a 4-0 thrashing by Spurs and defeat to Derby in the FA Cup in their last two outings the Baggies showed no mercy to David Moyes' modest Sunderland line-up.

West Brom's opener came on the half hour when their captain Fletcher controlled a ball on his chest from a poorly cleared corner before volleying it left-footed from the edge of the area.

Sunderland were left with only themselves to blame for having failed to clear the corner and for giving the Scot so much time unchallenged.

Brunt then made it 2-0 on 36 mins after a fine run and shot from Matt Phillips saw Vito Mannone forced into a desperate save.

The rebound was fired onto the crossbar by Nacer Chadli before Brunt produced a stunning finish from just inside the box.

Moyes' men came out in the second half with more fight in them and Adnan Januzaj and Jermain Defoe both produced decent efforts while Jack Rodwell's shot from distance was easily dealt with by Ben Foster in the West Brom goal.

Pulis's first capture of the transfer window, Jake Livermore -- capped once by England when he was at Spurs -- made a lively cameo appearance for an upbeat West Brom.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Amaju Pinnick NFF president gets FIFA appointmentbullet
2 Chris Enahoro Ace Nigerian tennis promoter dies at 80bullet
3 Arsenal Nigerian billionaire, Dangote still wants to buy Premier...bullet

Football

Everton's defender Seamus Coleman (L) heads the ball under the eye of Crystal Palace's defender Jeffrey Schlupp on January 21, 2017
English Premier League Coleman deepens crisis for Allardyce and Palace
Napoli's defender Kalidou Koulibaly speaks during an interview with AFP in December 2017
AFCON 2017 Napoli duo Ghoulam, Koulibaly go head to head at Cup of Nations
Manchester United's striker Wayne Rooney (C) celebrates scoring the equalising goal against Stoke City on January 21, 2017
Manchester United Rooney salvages point for club with record-breaking strike
Eintracht Frankfurt's goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky keeps the ball outside the 16 meter field on January 21, 2017
Borussia Dortmund Piszczek rescues team at 10-man Bremen