Wayne Rooney’s agent Paul Stretford has flown to China to discuss a potential move for the Manchester United captain.

Rooney is said to be unhappy with his bit-part role at Manchester United this season and his ready to end his 12 and a half years at the club.

His agent Stretford according to reports from the British media to kick off negotiations for Chinese Super League clubs interested in the 31-year-old.

The Chinese transfer window ends on Tuesday, February 28 and Strefford is set to have talks with the likes of Guangzhou Evergrande, Beijing Guoan, Jiangsu Suning and Tianjin Quanjian.

Tianjin manager Fabio Cannavaro already confirmed that they made an approach to sign Rooney but they have not made a bid.

Rooney who is the all-time record goalscorer for Manchester United is however not expected to join any Chinese club before their transfer window closes.

Rooney who has 18 months left on his United contract will likely remain with the club until the end of the season.