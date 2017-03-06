Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte has been surprised at how good his player, Victor Moses has been as a wing-back.

Moses had spent three seasons away from Chelsea on loan at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United before Conte arrived at the club.

The Nigerian finally remained at Chelsea before Conte converted him to a wing-back.

The conversion came after Conte switched to his favourite 3-4-3 following Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September 2016.

In his new role as a wing-back, Moses has become one of Chelsea's most important players as they raced to the top of the Premier League table.

“If you asked me before the change if I imagined him in this new position, I would say not,” Conte told the Chelsea official website.

“We started to try to play with the 4-2-4 and I always saw him as a winger, very good one-v-one but a bit poor defensively.

“When I decided to change the system, I wanted to try him in this role, to work with him in a different situation, and he showed me great commitment to understand and to study the new role, above all in defensive situations.

“Now we have a complete player, offensively and defensively.”

Moses is set to continue in his wing-back role when Chelsea travel to face West Ham on Monday, March 6.

Moses will line up against former side West Ham on Monday at the London Stadium with Chelsea looking to extend their dominant lead at the top of the Premier League.