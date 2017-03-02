Following his good form for Chelsea, Victor Moses has revealed that he is enjoying every moment at the club as he continues to play a part towards a title win.

Moses has started every Premier League game for Chelsea since October when Antonio Conte started using him as a right wing-back in his 3-5-2 formation.

The 26-year-old continued his impressive form for Chelsea in their 3-1 home win over Swansea to consolidate their spot at the top of the Premier League table.

“I’ve always wanted to play for this big club, it’s one of the best clubs in the world at the moment and I’m enjoying every single minute. I just want to keep on working hard and helping my teammates out,” Moses told Chelsea official website.

Chelsea are currently 10 points above second place with 12 games to go this seasons but Moses says he and his teammates are just taking it game by game.

“We’re not looking at the table at the moment, we still have 12 matches to play and we just need to take each game as it comes,” the Nigeria international said.

“We just want to stay grounded and win as many games as we can between now and the end of the season. We’re going to stay focused and keep working hard together as a team, as everyone can see we’re doing.”