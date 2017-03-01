Super Eagles star, Victor Moses says he feels at home at Chelsea after signing a new contract with the Blues.

Moses joined Chelsea in August 2012, spending just one season with the club before going on loan to Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham.

Before his loan move to West Ham, Moses signed his first contract extension with the club .

Delighted to sign a new deal at Chelsea and now looking forward to a good season with West Ham http://t.co/6PNruouDsd — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

At the beginning of the 2016/2017 season, the Nigeria international was then given another chance at Chelsea with new manager Antonio Conte.

After initially struggling to get games at the club, Moses was given the role of a wing-back in Conte’s 3-4-3 formation in October 2016.

In that role as a wing-back, the 26-year-old became reborn and has been a consistent figure in Chelsea’s fantastic run to the top of the Premier League table.

According to Squawka, in 25 Premier League appearances this season, Moses has completed 70% of his take-on, won 29 tackles, created 18 chances, registered two assists and scored three goals.

Moses’ impressive form so far this season has reportedly attracted the interest from Barcelona and Chelsea have moved fast to tie him to the club until 2021.

“Delighted to have signed a new contract with Chelsea FC. I feel at home at Stamford Bridge and am looking forward to the future!” the Chelsea No 15 wrote on Twitter after signing the new deal.

“I feel very excited. I’m delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal,” Moses told Chelsea official website.

“Now it’s time to concentrate on the team and keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season.

“We’re having a great season, I’m enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence. I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team.”

Critics have praised Moses as one of the most important players at Chelsea and Technical Director of the club Michael Emenalo says the new contract ‘is a testament to Victor’s hard work and dedication to succeed’.

“We believe he will be a big part of our future success,” Emenalo added.

Bar any unexpected twist, Chelsea should win the Premier League this season and with major reinforcements expected next summer, the future is really looking very bright for Chelsea under Conte.

Moses is now part of it and it can only get better from here.