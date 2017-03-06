Victor Lindelof United target extends Benfica deal

Swedish defender Victor Lindelof, who was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in January, has signed a new contract with Benfica until 2021, the club revealed on Sunday.

The 22-year-old agreed a one-year extension to his previous deal, while Argentine centre-back Lisandro Lopez penned a three-year extension to his contract that was due to expire at the end of next season.

Lindelof joined Benfica from hometown club Vasteras in 2012 and was part of the Sweden side that won the European Under-21 Championship in 2015, scoring the decisive penalty in the final shootout.

He has started all but one of Benfica's 24 league games this season and played every minute of their Champions League campaign so far, with the Lisbon side defending a 1-0 lead going into Wednesday's last 16 second leg away to Borussia Dortmund.