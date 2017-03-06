Victor Lindelof United target extends Benfica deal

The 22-year-old Swedish defender agreed a one-year extension to his previous deal with the Portuguese club.

  • Published:
Benfica's defender Victor Lindelof will remain with the team until 2021 play

Benfica's defender Victor Lindelof will remain with the team until 2021

(AFP/File)

Champions League Benfica sneak win as Aubameyang fluffs Dortmund's lines
Serie A Berlusconi gives 'extra-time' to sluggish Chinese investors
Pep Guardiola Manager maintains silence over Aguero's Man City future
Stefano Pioli Inter Milan coach unruffled by Conte reports
AC Milan Serie A club wants deal sealed 'as soon as possible'
Jose Mourinho Manchester United coach rules out January defender swoop
Jose Mourinho Man Utd manager plays down new contract reports
Champions League Benfica frustrated after stirring Besiktas fightback
Champions League Benfica 1 Besiktas 1

Swedish defender Victor Lindelof, who was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in January, has signed a new contract with Benfica until 2021, the club revealed on Sunday.

The 22-year-old agreed a one-year extension to his previous deal, while Argentine centre-back Lisandro Lopez penned a three-year extension to his contract that was due to expire at the end of next season.

Lindelof joined Benfica from hometown club Vasteras in 2012 and was part of the Sweden side that won the European Under-21 Championship in 2015, scoring the decisive penalty in the final shootout.

He has started all but one of Benfica's 24 league games this season and played every minute of their Champions League campaign so far, with the Lisbon side defending a 1-0 lead going into Wednesday's last 16 second leg away to Borussia Dortmund.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sikiru Olatunbosun MFM FC player wins CNN Goal of the Weekbullet
2 Chinese Super League Embarrassing turn out at opening fixturesbullet
3 Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward wants Leicester City exit after just one...bullet

Football

Bayer Leverkusen's head coach Roger Schmidt pictured during his side's German First division Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund, western Germany, on March 4, 2017
Roger Schmidt Leverkusen sack head coach after Dortmund thrashing
Tottenham Hotspur's striker Harry Kane celebrates after scoring on March 5, 2017
Harry Kane Pochettino backs striker to fire Tottenham's title bid
Barcelona's forward Neymar, pictured in January 2017, promised, "Against PSG we will run and fight and then we will see what happens"
UEFA Champions League Barcelona seek miracle as Bayern, Real eye quarters
Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola refused to rule out catching Chelsea
Pep Guardiola Man City manager says it's 'must-win' time