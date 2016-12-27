Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Victor Anichebe :  Moyes says it’s not yet time for striker’s Super Eagles return

Victor Anichebe Moyes says it’s not yet time for striker’s Super Eagles return

Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Rohr is reportedly ready to include the striker in his squad for next game.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Victor Anichebe (C) play Victor Anichebe (C) in action for Super Eagles during the African Cup of Nations qualifying match against Ethiopia in Abuja Sunday, March 27, 2011. Nigeria defeated Ethiopia 4 - 0 (PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images)

Victor Anichebe Sunderland striker says he’s being targeted by Premier League defenders
Victor Anichebe Sunderland striker played and scored with a cracked rib against Bournemouth
Sunderland Defoe hits milestone in win
Victor Anichebe Sunderland manager says striker reminds him of a young Drogba
Victor Anichebe Moyes says striker has settled in at Sunderland
Victor Anichebe How personal trainer brought striker back to fitness
Man Utd vs Sunderland Ibrahimovic keeps Man United motoring

Sunderland manager David Moyes believes it’s not the time for Victor Anichebe to make a return to the Super Eagles.

Following his impressive outing for Sunderland so far this season, there have been talks of Anichebe making a return to the Super Eagles which he last played for in September 2011.

Victor Anichebe play Victor Anichebe (North News & Pictures Ltd)

Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr is reportedly ready to include the striker in his squad for next Super Eagles game.

While Moyes has admitted that the striker would love to return to the Super Eagles of Nigeria, the Sunderland manager believes it is not yet time.

Victor would love to play for Nigeria, I’m sure, but not now,” said the Sunderland manager.

Nigeria have good players and a good squad.

Sunderland manager David Moyes goes back to Old Trafford in charge of a team for the first time since he was sacked by United in April 2014 play David Moyes (AFP/File)

ALSO READ: Moyes says Anichebe has settled at Sunderland

It shows how well he is doing, though.

You would be very hard placed to replace him given the quality he has shown.”

Anichebe who has 11 caps for his country played in Sunderland’s 3-1 loss at Manchester United on Boxing Day.

The 28-year-old has three goals in nine appearances this season for Sunderland.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 John Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain poses for Christmas photo with his...bullet
2 Joseph Yobo Ex-Super Eagles captain gives us another dope Christmas...bullet
3 Odion Ighalo Check out cute Christmas photos of striker’s familybullet

Football

Kelechi Iheanacho and Yaya Toure
Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City striker embarrassed on air by Yaya Toure
Bayan shekara goma, Mikel Obi ya shirya ya bar Ƙungiyar Ƙwallon Ƙafa na Chelsea.
John Mikel Obi AC Milan join chase for Chelsea midfielder
Oghenevwemo Ziregbe and Elderson Echiejile
Elderson Echiejile Super Eagles left back happy to leave bachelorhood ahead of his wedding
Riyad Mahrez
Riyad Mahrez Leicester City player dropped by manager for poor form