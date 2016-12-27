Victor Anichebe :  Moyes says it’s not yet time for striker’s Super Eagles return

Sunderland manager David Moyes believes it’s not the time for Victor Anichebe to make a return to the Super Eagles.

Following his impressive outing for Sunderland so far this season, there have been talks of Anichebe making a return to the Super Eagles which he last played for in September 2011.

Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr is reportedly ready to include the striker in his squad for next Super Eagles game.

While Moyes has admitted that the striker would love to return to the Super Eagles of Nigeria, the Sunderland manager believes it is not yet time.

“Victor would love to play for Nigeria, I’m sure, but not now,” said the Sunderland manager.

“Nigeria have good players and a good squad.

“It shows how well he is doing, though.

“You would be very hard placed to replace him given the quality he has shown.”

Anichebe who has 11 caps for his country played in Sunderland’s 3-1 loss at Manchester United on Boxing Day.

The 28-year-old has three goals in nine appearances this season for Sunderland.