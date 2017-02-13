Unai Emery PSG manager has poor record against Barcelona

Here is the size of his challenge in five figures as his side prepare to take on the Spanish superstars in the Champions League last 16.

Unai Emery has won only once against Barcelona as a manager in 23 attempts play

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has managed teams against Barcelona 23 times since 2007.

1 win

Emery, who moved from Sevilla last year and has also coached Lorca, Almeria, Valencia and Spartak Moscow, has won just once against Barcelona, lost 16 times and drawn six.

The 2-1 win in La Liga in October 2015 came on a day that Barcelona were playing without Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta. The woodwork saves Sevilla three times in the match.

Barcelona beat Emery's side 2-0 in the final of the Copa del Rey last year.

5 clubs

Paris Saint-Germain will be the fifth club Emery has coached against Barca.

With Spanish lower league side Almeria there was one draw and one loss, Valencia four draws and six defeats, two defeats with Spartak Moscow, one win, one draw and seven defeats with Sevilla.

9 goals

Perhaps Emery's most exciting encounter against Barcelona came in the 2015 European Super Cup in Tblissi when the Catalan giants beat Sevilla 5-4 after extra time.

Barcelona had led 4-1 in the 52nd minute but Emery's side fought back superbly to extend the game.

25 Messi goals

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has played 21 matches against Emery's sides and scored 25 goals -- as many as Emery's sides have scored against Barcelona.

58 given away

Barcelona have scored 58 goals in all against Emery's five teams. Paris Saint Germain are warned.

The Spanish coach's season will be judged on whether he can get the French club into at least the Champions League semi-finals for the first time.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

