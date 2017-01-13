AFCON 2017 Ugandans facing Cup blackout

For this year's event in Gabon, which starts on Saturday, the Ugandans are up against Ghana, Egypt and Mali.

Uganda "Cranes" national football team poses for the official picture before the 2018 World Cup group E qualifying football match between Uganda and Congo, at the Mandela National stadium in Kampala, on November 12, 2016 play Uganda (AFP/File)

Uganda's state owned Uganda Broadcasting Corporation will be unable to broadcast Africa Cup of Nations matches live for a lack of funds, a senior official said Friday.

"We needed about 600,000 euros ($650,000) to acquire the rights but this has not been possible for now," UBC Managing Director Winston Agaba told i.

Uganda are playing in their first finals since a surprise run to the final in 1978, when the country was run by dictator Idi Amin.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

