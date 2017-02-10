UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' terms

The moves were part of reforms that new leader Aleksander Ceferin has vowed to introduce since taking over.

  • Published:
New UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has vowed to reform European football's governing body play

New UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has vowed to reform European football's governing body

(AFP/File)

World Cup 2026 UEFA wants 16 places for European teams
Copa del Rey Alaves to face Barcelona in final showdown
Cameroon Aboubakar delivers Cup of Nations for Indomitable Lions
Louis Saha Former Manchester United striker visits Lagos, Nigeria
AFCON 2017 Cuper sorry for letting Egyptians down in Cup final
AFCON 2017 Cameroon, Egypt go head to head in final
Schweinsteiger Midfielder added to Manchester United Europa squad
English Premier League EPL clubs top Euro 2016 compensation list
Henrikh Mkhitaryan Midfielder promises Manchester United fight on four fronts
Zidane Cracks appear in coach's all-conquering Real Madrid

UEFA's executive on Thursday voted in favour of limiting leaders to three four-year terms and guaranteeing two seats for Europe's increasingly powerful clubs.

The moves were part of reforms that new leader Aleksander Ceferin has vowed to introduce since taking over from the scandal-tainted Michel Platini in September.

If agreed at a congress in Helsinki on April 5, the UEFA president and 16 executive members will be limited to three four-year terms.

The governance reforms would also mean that any executive member seeking reelectiion must hold an active top office in his country's national association, such as president or general secretary.

With the FIFA scandal and its fallout in Europe still fresh in many minds, two extra independent members of UEFA's governance and compliance committee are to be named.

A specific article will also be added to the UEFA statutes to insist that venues for all European competitions "are selected in a fully objective manner through a transparent bidding process."

Europe's top clubs and their union, the European Club Association, have sought for years a place on football's top table.

They want a greater say in the football calendar -- regularly complaining that players are put into too many games -- and on the shareout of the huge revenues from the Champions League and four-yearly European Championships.

European clubs received 150 million euros in compensation from UEFA for Euro 2016 and this will rise to at least 200 million euros for the 2020 tournament.

The ECA will have "two full member positions" on the UEFA excecutive under Ceferin's plan. That will increase competition for fewer places for national associations.

Ceferin said: "I am very pleased that the executive committee gave a unanimous backing to reforms I consider essential for the strengthening of UEFA and which formed a key pillar of my presidential manifesto.

"I am convinced that our member associations will also endorse these good governance proposals to create a stronger and more transparent governing body for the good of European football."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 FIFA Ranking Super Eagles move up 9 places despite AFCON 2017 absencebullet
2 Obafemi Martins Nigerian striker flops as Shenhua crash out of Asian...bullet
3 Gabriel Jesus Manchester City striker's ‘phone’ celebration is not...bullet

Football

Panic spread through the crowd at a football match in the town of Uige, Angola, resulting in a stampede that caused the death of at least 17 people, police said
In Angola 17 dead in stampede at football stadium
Four police officers and 10 visiting fans were injured during the Bundesliga football match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in Dortmund, western Germany, on February 4, 2017
Bundesliga Dortmund apologise to Leipzig over fans' violence
The FA already found itself under fire this week after the House of Commons passed a "no confidence" motion in the organisation's ability to reform itself, with criticism its board is failing to reflect and represent the diversity of the game
Racism FA council member slammed over 'ethnic minority' comments
Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring a goal during the French Ligue 1 football match between Bordeaux (FCGB) and Paris (PSG) on February 10, 2017
Ligue 1 Cavani, Di Maria fire PSG past Bordeaux as Barca loom