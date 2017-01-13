Tottenham vs West Brom Pochettino demands no more Spurs lows after highs

Pochettino's side ended Chelsea's run of 13 successive league victories by extending their own winning run to six games.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"I think now is a moment to show that we've learned. We have in front of us a very tough game and we need to show that we learned about a few months ago," said Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino play

"I think now is a moment to show that we've learned. We have in front of us a very tough game and we need to show that we learned about a few months ago," said Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino

(AFP/File)

UEFA New report reveals nine European ‘super clubs’
Kelechi Iheanacho Man City player names United legend as an idol
AFCON 2017 Ivorians impress as 'Auba', Mahrez lead football stars parade
Premier League United brace for Liverpool crunch, Chelsea eye recovery
Koscielny Arsenal captain demands more from teammates
Steven Gerrard Former captain to receive Freedom of Liverpool
Luciano Narsingh Swansea sign Dutch winger from PSV
Graham Taylor Ex-England manager dead at 72
Stamford Bridge Chelsea get green light over Bridge stadium rebuild
Dimitri Payet Slaven Bilic says playmaker wants to leave West Ham

Mauricio Pochettino has challenged his Tottenham Hotspur players to demonstrate their growing maturity when they face West Brom on Saturday in the wake of their impressive victory over Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Pochettino's side ended Chelsea's run of 13 successive league victories by extending their own winning run to six games and moving up to third place, seven points adrift of the leaders.

Last weekend's FA Cup victory over Aston Villa ensured they maintained the current momentum, but Pochettino knows the true test of his side's credentials as title challengers will be to build on the Chelsea win.

Earlier this season, Spurs followed the impressive 2-0 defeat of Manchester City with a run of four league games without a win and Pochettino warned there can be no repeat.

"The Chelsea win was important, but remember a few months ago after City?" said the Spurs manager.

"I think now is a moment to show that we've learned. We have in front of us a very tough game and we need to show that we learned about a few months ago.

"If you remember, our performances dropped a little bit after a fantastic victory.

"Now after Chelsea it's a great opportunity to show that we deserve it and to keep the momentum for us will be key."

The Argentinian -- whose side had a disappointing Champions League campaign failing to go through to the knockout stages -- said he felt his players had added another string to their bow this term.

"I was very pleased after Chelsea because it wasn’t our best game but we competed and maybe we missed that a little bit last season -– to compete better in some games," he said.

"Today it's about maturity, it's about learning, about experience.

"It doesn't mean that we will win every game but it's important to show that maturity that we showed against Chelsea."

'He's Superman'

Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli has been one of the stand-out figures during Spurs recent run with the England midfielder scoring seven goals in his last four league appearances play

Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli has been one of the stand-out figures during Spurs recent run with the England midfielder scoring seven goals in his last four league appearances

(AFP/File)

Dele Alli has been one of the stand-out figures during Spurs recent run with the England midfielder scoring seven goals in his last four league appearances.

Alli has attracted the attention of Real Madrid and French champions Paris Saint Germain -- one of the Spurs manager's former sides when he was a player -- but Pochettino insists the 20-year-old is happy where he is.

"He is happy, he is performing well and that is the most important thing," said the 44-year-old former international defender.

"He is performing well, scoring a lot of goals and helping the team achieve their objectives.

"People have been talking about him a lot in the last few weeks and that is fair, because his performances have been fantastic every time he has played."

West Brom hope to have full-back Allan Nyom available to face Tottenham but they have spent the week attempting to obtain permission from the Cameroon FA for the former Watford defender to play.

Nyom asked not to be included in his country’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations and, after flying to Paris to meet the national team and state his case, he was omitted from the final 23-man squad.

However, West Brom still want written permission from Cameroon to use Nyom in club games during the tournament to avoid risking action from FIFA.

"We’ve got this Nyom situation going on with Cameroon which is just an unbelievable situation," said manager Tony Pulis.

"I don't think I've ever experienced it before in my life."

West Brom's Northern Irish international defender Gareth McAuley will make his 200th appearance for the club at the age of 37.

"He's superman," said Pulis.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 FIFA World Cup Expansion of tournament is actually a good thingbullet
2 John Mikel Obi Chelsea pay off midfielder with N1Bbullet
3 Kelechi Iheanacho Man City player names United legend as an idolbullet

Football

FIFA and Hublot
Cristiano Ronaldo Hublot wristwatch meant for Real Madrid star was stolen at FIFA Best Awards
A football fan is carried from the pitch at Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield, central England following a crush in the stands on April 15, 1989
Hillsborough Prosecutors mull disaster criminal charges
Max Kruse was involved in a car accident at 0400 local time in north Germany but still reported punctually for training at 1000
Max Kruse Germany international escapes injury after car crash
German players celebrate after winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Argentina
Fernando Santos Expanded World Cup 'more competitive', says Portugal coach