Tottenham FC Dele Alli sorry for red card shame

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has apologised to his team-mates and Gent midfielder Brecht Dejaegere after being sent off for a horror tackle in the Premier League club's shock Europa League exit.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Portuguese referee Jorge Sousa shows a straight red card to Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (left) during their Europa League match against Gent at Wembley Stadium in north London, on February 23, 2017 play

Portuguese referee Jorge Sousa shows a straight red card to Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (left) during their Europa League match against Gent at Wembley Stadium in north London, on February 23, 2017

(AFP)

Europa League United draw delights Rostov in last-16
Bundesliga Ribery fit for Bayern bench - Ancelotti
Antonio Conte Chelsea manager hopes rugby coach Jones talk will benefit Chelsea
Romelu Lukaku Everton looks to Belgian striker as Moyes returns
Mario Balotelli Bastia punished over striker's racist abuse
Eden Hazard Belgian striker warns Chelsea, as Leicester face storm
Serie A Inter host Roma amid flak from De Boer
Barcelona Club legend wants Marseille to have 'soul' of 90s success
Bundesliga Hamburg next up in Bayern treble drive
Claudio Ranieri Italian's dream shattered as Leicester owners take flak

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has apologised to his team-mates and Gent midfielder Brecht Dejaegere after being sent off for a horror tackle in the Premier League club's shock Europa League exit.

Alli saw red for a studs-up lunge on Dejaegere in the 39th minute at Wembley on Thursday and Tottenham were unable to recover.

Christian Eriksen's opener and an own-goal from Harry Kane meant the score was 1-1 when Alli was given his marching orders by referee Manuel De Sousa.

Victor Wanyama's second-half strike gave Tottenham hope but Jeremy Perbet's late goal on the break gave Gent a 2-2 draw and 3-2 win on aggregate in the last 32 tie.

Alli's challenge was high and dangerous, spearing his studs just below Dejaegere's knee, but the Belgian revealed the England international had said sorry.

"Dele Alli just said sorry to me and that's nice from him, he's a professional," Dejaegere said.

"We're okay, it's football. I saw the images and it could have been much worse. I don't think he meant it because he came to apologise himself."

Dejaegere was able to continue initially but had to be substituted in the 56th minute when the pain in his knee became more acute.

"I felt it was a really hard tackle but then in the moment, you turn the button and try to focus on the game," Dejaegere said.

"At half-time I felt pain in my knee and also someone showed me the image and then my heart was thumping for a few seconds."

Alli's challenge appeared an expression of anger after he had been denied a free-kick moments before.

But Toby Alderweireld said the 20-year-old had apologised to his Tottenham colleagues.

"Of course he said sorry. He didn't mean to get sent off," Alderweireld said.

"Two seconds before someone made a foul on him and he reacted to that but he did not want to get a red card. He is young and I know for 100 per cent he didn't mean (to do it)."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
2 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
3 Leicester City Ranieri pays the price as club's fairytale turns sourbullet

Football

Manchester's United players celebtrate after Henrikh Mkhitaryan (centre) scored in the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne, on February 22, 2017
Europa League Man Utd draw delights Rostov in Europa League last-16
Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery has scored nine league goals in the last two-and-a-half seasons
Bundesliga Ribery fit for Bayern bench - Ancelotti
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (L), pictured here with manager Jose Mourinho (R), has only started three games since before Christmas due to injury
Mourinho Man Utd coach won't let emotion cloud Rooney decision
Managerless Rangers slumped to their second consecutive defeat as a last-minute Billy McKay strike helped Inverness Caledonian Thistle to a 2-1 win in the Scottish Premiership at the Caledonian Stadium
Scottish Premiership Slumping Rangers beaten again