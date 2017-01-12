Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller was filmed using a passport to fake a phone call to avoid the press.

Muller and with his Bayern Munich teammates were returning from their winter training camp in Doha when the striker pulled off the hilarious prank.

On arriving at the Munich airport, Muller was filmed holding his passport to his face pretending to make a call.

He did this to avoid the press who have gathered in numbers to get words from any the Bayern Munich players.

How to avoid the media&interviews. Step 1 - Make a call with your passport Step 2 - Persist with the unlooking. M… https://t.co/w8yNvfeZR1 — Startimes Bundesliga (@startimes_bun) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Muller’s prank comes after some reports have suggested that he is on his way out of the club he joined as a youth player in 2008.

Two years ago it would have been unthinkable to suggest Muller will leave Bayern Munich at the age of 27 but his terrible form in front of goal this season could make it happen

The Germany international has only managed one goal in 13 league appearances this season.

Muller has even admitted that this season has not gone to plan so far.

They return to Bundesliga action at Freiburg on January 20.