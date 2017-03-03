Super Sand Eagles Coach Adamu confident in tough Group B

Nigeria have been drawn in Group B alongside Mexico and Italy and Asian Football Confederation champions at the 2017 Beach Soccer World Cup.

Coach of the Super Sand Eagles Audu Adamu says he is confident ahead of the 2017 Beach Soccer World Cup in the Bahamas in April.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group B alongside Mexico and Italy and Asian Football Confederation champions at the World Cup that will hold from 27 April to 7 May.

Adamu is confident that Nigeria can progress from the group.

"We have defeated Mexico in the past, we know they have a strong team, we will use the experience we have gathered to face them. Even Italy, we understand how they play,” he told the official website of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). 

"I must say we will be ready to confront all the teams when the tournament kicks off."

The 2017 Beach Soccer World Cup in the Bahamas will be Nigeria’s fifth appearances. They played in the 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2011 editions.

Nigeria qualified for the Beach Soccer World Cup courtesy of their second place finish at the 2016 CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations in Nigeria.

They were beaten by Senegal in the final.

