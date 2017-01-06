Super Falcons African champions win Women’s National Team of the Year

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been named the Women’s National Team of the Year at the GLO-CAF Awards on Thursday, January 5.

The Super Falcons beat host Cameroon to win the 2016 Africa Woman’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

That was their second consecutive AWCON win and their eighth since the maiden edition of the competition in 1998.

Even with broken arm, @EBIONOME can receive the award on behalf of @NGSuper_Falcons. Congrats #KweseSports… https://t.co/6H9mx7wuUJ — Colin NOT Collins (@ColinUdoh) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

They beat Cameroon, Ghana, South Africa and Zimbabwe to win the award.

Defender Onome Ebi received the awards on behalf of the Super Falcons.

Coach of the side Florence Omagbemi lost out at the CAF Coach of the Year award to Pitso Mosimane of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Omagbemi, however, had a good year, leading the Super Falcons to 2016 AWCON title.

With that title, she became the first woman to win the AWCON as a player and a coach.

Florence won the AWCON on four occasions in 1998, 2000, 2002 and 2000.