Super Falcons African champions win Women’s National Team of the Year

Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi received the awards on behalf of the African champions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Super Falcons play Super Falcons named Women’s National Team of the Year (CAF)

Super Falcons President Buhari orders immediate payment of owed salaries
Super Falcons Players finally release AWCON trophy
Super Falcons Nigeria beat Cameroon to win 2016 Women’s AFCON title
Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons forward wins Golden Boot at 2016 AWCON
Buhari President congratulates Super Falcons on Nations Cup victory
Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder donates N1M to Super Falcons
Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star wins 2016 CAF Women's Player of the Year

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been named the Women’s National Team of the Year at the GLO-CAF Awards on Thursday, January 5.

The Super Falcons beat host Cameroon to win the 2016 Africa Woman’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Super Falcons play Super Falcons won the 2016 AWCON (CAF)

ALSO READ: Super Falcons finally returns AWCON trophy

That was their second consecutive AWCON win and their eighth since the maiden edition of the competition in 1998.

 

They beat Cameroon, Ghana, South Africa and Zimbabwe to win the award.

Defender Onome Ebi received the awards on behalf of the Super Falcons.

Onome Ebi play Onome Ebi (left) received the awards on behalf of the African champions. (Twitter)

 

Coach of the side Florence Omagbemi lost out at the CAF Coach of the Year award to Pitso Mosimane of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Omagbemi, however, had a good year, leading the Super Falcons to 2016 AWCON title.

With that title, she became the first woman to win the AWCON as a player and a coach.

Florence won the AWCON on four occasions in 1998, 2000, 2002 and 2000.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 John Mikel Obi Midfielder finally admits he’s leaving Chelseabullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star visits hometown with his girlfriendbullet
3 John Obi Mikel Is midfielder joining Valencia?bullet

Football

Riyad Mahrez
GLO-CAF Awards List of all winners
Everton moved their training ground to Finch Farm, which lies south-east of Liverpool city centre, from their previous Bellefield base in October 2007
Everton FC Merseyside club secure Russian training ground sponsorship
Shafik Batambuze (R), who plays with the Kenyan champions Tusker FC, has been named in Uganda's 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations
AFCON 2017 Uganda name squad for tournament
Shanghai SIPG have recruited Brazilian midfield star Oscar from Chelsea in a 60-million-euro ($63 million) deal that broke the Asian transfer record
Chinese Super League Chinese football fans cheer curbs on 'ridiculous' spending