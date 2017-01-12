Despite a quiet month, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved one place on the latest FIFA Ranking.

Since the November win against Algeria in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier, the Super Eagles have been out of action but still moved from 51 to 50 in the latest FIFA Ranking released on Thursday, January 12.

They also return to the seventh spot in the African ranking having dropped in the last table.

Senegal (33 in the world) remain the number one country in Africa ahead of Cote d’Ivoire (34), Egypt (35), Tunisia (36), Algeria (39), Congo DR (49), Nigeria (50), Burkina Faso (53), Ghana (54) and Morocco (57).

Argentina are still the number one country in world football ahead of Brazil and world champions Germany.

In fourth are Chile while Belgium are fifth.

Colombia, France, Portugal, Uruguay and Spain complete the top 10.

World Ranking

(1) Argentina (2) Brazil (3) Germany (4) Chile (5) Belgium (6) Colombia (7) France (8) Portugal (9) Uruguay (10) Spain.

African Ranking

(1) Senegal (2) Cote d’Ivoire (3) Egypt (4) Tunisia (5) Algeria (6) Congo DR (7) Nigeria (8) Burkina Faso (9) Ghana (10) Morocco.