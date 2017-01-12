FIFA Ranking Super Eagles move up one place in latest table

The Super Eagles also return to the seventh spot in the African ranking having dropped in the last table.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Super Eagles play Super Eagles move up one place in FIFA Ranking (NFF)

Despite a quiet month, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved one place on the latest FIFA Ranking.

Since the November win against Algeria in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier, the Super Eagles have been out of action but still moved from 51 to 50 in the latest FIFA Ranking released on Thursday, January 12.

Super Eagles players play The Super Eagles have not been in action since the last ranking (Twitter)

They also return to the seventh spot in the African ranking having dropped in the last table.

Senegal (33 in the world) remain the number one country in Africa ahead of Cote d’Ivoire (34), Egypt (35), Tunisia (36), Algeria (39), Congo DR (49), Nigeria (50), Burkina Faso (53), Ghana (54) and Morocco (57).

Senegal National Team play Senegal are the number country in Africa (AFP/Getty Images)

Argentina are still the number one country in world football ahead of Brazil and world champions Germany.

Argentina national football team play Argentina lead the world ranking (Twitter)

 

In fourth are Chile while Belgium are fifth.

Colombia, France, Portugal, Uruguay and Spain complete the top 10.

World Ranking

(1) Argentina (2) Brazil (3) Germany (4) Chile (5) Belgium (6) Colombia (7) France (8) Portugal (9) Uruguay (10) Spain.

African Ranking

(1) Senegal (2) Cote d’Ivoire (3) Egypt (4) Tunisia (5) Algeria (6) Congo DR (7) Nigeria (8) Burkina Faso (9) Ghana (10) Morocco.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

