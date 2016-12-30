Super Eagles :  Breakdown of players match allowances, bonuses for an Afcon/World Cup qualifier

For an Africa Cup of Nations or FIFA World Cup qualifier, each player of the Super Eagles of Nigeria get $5,000 at the official rate obtaining at the time of the match, N1M for winning bonus and N50, 000 per-day for match allowances.

This was revealed in a statement from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) denying reports that they shortchanged the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria failed to qualify from their group for the 2017 Afcon in Gabon but are top of Group B in the World Cup qualifiers after beating Zambia and Algeria .

They have been reports that the NFF have shortchanged the players with regards to payment of their win bonus for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Algeria in Uyo in November 2016.

The Amaju Pinnick led federation, however, denied the statement claiming to have paid the players the agreed entitlement.

“That report is a fabrication. The estimate we sent to the Government was for the sum of N1million for each player for a win. Nobody has been shortchanged,” Eagles’ Team Administrator Dayo Enebi Achor said in the statement.

“It was based on this that the players were paid the sum of N500,000 each for the draw against Egypt in Kaduna (2017 Cup of Nations qualifier, March 2016) and the sum of N1million each for the win against Tanzania in Uyo (2017 Cup of Nations qualifier, September 2016). Their camp allowance has also been paid in naira (N50,000 per day) since March 2016.”

Achor also confirmed that for away matches, the players are entitled to the sum of $5,000 at the official rate obtaining at the time of the match.

“The NFF has not shortchanged the players. The match against Algeria was a home match. Whenever the win bonus for the match against Zambia in Ndola is being paid, it would be $5,000 per player at the official rate that obtained at the time the match was played,” he added.