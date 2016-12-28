Sunday Oliseh :  Former Super Eagles coach appointed manager of Dutch club, Fortuna Sittard

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh has been appointed manager of Dutch second tier side Fortuna Sittard.

Oliseh was Super Eagles coach for just eight months before resigning abruptly in February 2016 .

The 42-year-old who has been without a job since then was announced as coach of coach of Dutch Eerste Divisie side Fortuna Sittard on the club’s website.

According to the club, Oliseh signed an 18-month contract with an option to extend it for another season.

The Delta State born coach will resume his duties as coach on Monday, January 2.

"With Sunday Oliseh we signed a young and ambitious coach with vision, one players look up to," the club Turkish owner, Isitan Gün said.

"We were looking for someone who plays attractive football combining it with the will to win. We think Sunday is the right one for this job."

This is Oliseh’s third coaching job having also managed Belgian lower league side Vervietois between 2008 and 2009.

He won 63 caps for Nigeria and captained the Super Eagles during the 2000 African Nations Cup.

The 40-year-old was part of the Nigeria squad that won the 1994 African Nations Cup and the 1996 Gold winning Dream team in Atalanta.

He also played at the FIFA World Cup in 1994 and 1998 where is scored a memorable log range winner against Spain in a group match.