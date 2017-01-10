Stevan Jovetic Inter Milan loan striker to Sevilla

He has fallen out of favour at Inter and flew to Spain on Tuesday morning hoping to revive his career.

Inter Milan's midfielder Stevan Jovetic celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match against Udinese April 23, 2016

Former Manchester City forward Stevan Jovetic has joined La Liga high-flyers Sevilla on a six-month loan deal from Inter Milan, the two clubs confirmed on Tuesday.

Montenegran Jovetic, who spent two seasons in the Premier League, has fallen out of favour at Inter and flew to Spain on Tuesday morning hoping to revive his career.

The deal includes an option for Sevilla to purchase Jovetic outright at the end of the season, with Spanish media reporting the required fee is 14 million euros ($14.75 million).

"I accepted to come because it is a big club, they are playing in the Champions League, they have a great coach and they are fighting at the top of La Liga," said Jovetic.

Currently second behind Real Madrid in the Spanish league under the inspirational Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli, Sevilla also face Leicester City in the Champions League last 16 in February with high hopes of making the quarter-finals.

Jovetic, who joined Inter from City in 2015, has played only 67 minutes all season, prompting his agent to recently accuse Inter coach Stefano Pioli of allowing key players in the squad to "pick the team".

Pioli admitted last month the 27-year-old Jovetic, whose career at City was effectively ended by the club's decision to sign Wilfried Bony, was unlikely to play any time soon.

"During a face to face (meeting) he was pretty unhappy at some of the choices that have been made," said Pioli.

"I pick players who are ready, in every sense of the word."

