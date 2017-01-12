Stamford Bridge Chelsea get green light over Bridge stadium rebuild

Hammersmith and Fulham Council's planning committee voted unanimously to approve the proposal for a 60,000-seat stadium.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chelsea's proposal for a edevelopment of their Stamford Bridge stadium was unanimously approved play

Chelsea's proposal for a edevelopment of their Stamford Bridge stadium was unanimously approved

(AFP/File)

Dele Alli Tottenham midfielder goes on date with his girlfriend
Celestine Babayaro Ex-Eagles international says clubs’ privatisation will enhance NPFL
John Terry Chelsea skipper fails with red-card appeal
Africa Cup of Nations Leicester hit hardest by African football departures
Nathan Ake Can youngster make it at Chelsea?
FA Cup Competition lustre fades as top teams shroud their stars
FA Cup Draw Premier League big guns get favourable fixtures
Kalidou Koulibaly France's loss is Senegal football side's gain with Koulibaly
Mesut Ozil Arsenal star links club future to coach Wenger
Serie A Five things we learned from matchday 19

Chelsea have been given the green light for a multi-million pound redevelopment of their Stamford Bridge stadium, the Premier League leaders revealed on Wednesday.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council's planning committee voted unanimously to approve the proposal for a 60,000-seat stadium, which would reportedly cost around £500 million ($610 million, 576 million euros).

"More than a year ago, a planning application for a new stadium at Stamford Bridge with an expanded seating capacity was submitted to our local council, Hammersmith & Fulham," a statement on Chelsea's website confirmed.

"Over the past 12 months, we have consulted widely with neighbouring residents, local businesses, statutory authorities and continued to work closely with the council.

"Tonight the council's planning committee considered the application and we are grateful that planning permission was granted for the redevelopment of our historic home.

"The committee decision does not mean that work can begin on site. This is just the latest step, although a significant one, that we have to take before we can commence work, including obtaining various other permissions."

Chelsea have long struggled to find a way to expand their west London stadium, which holds 41,000 fans, to ensure they can compete with the larger match-day revenues of their rivals Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool, who all have bigger grounds.

Blues owner Roman Abramovich looked at moving Chelsea to several other sites around the capital, but eventually settled on improving their historic home, which opened in 1877.

Chelsea currently have the seventh biggest ground in the Premier League and the third biggest in London, behind Arsenal and West Ham.

Tottenham will also move ahead of Chelsea when the new White Hart Lane is completed in 2018.

It is estimated however, that with the new Stamford Bridge, Chelsea could match Arsenal's current matchday turnover of £100 million a year.

The news was welcomed by Chelsea Pitch Owners, the group which owns the freehold to the land on which the stadium sits.

A statement said: "The board of Chelsea Pitch Owners welcomes the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham's approval of the planning application for the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.

"We believe the plans will provide a world-class stadium and the bold architectural design will enhance the local area.

"As a supporter-based organisation and owner of the freehold of the land on which the current stadium lies - a role that is unique among the leading clubs in England - CPO was set up to ensure the club remains at the Bridge, its home since 1905.

"That goal looks more secure than it has for many years following the planning approval. We look forward to continued co-operation with the club on this exciting project."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star makes first public appearance with...bullet
2 FIFA World Cup Expansion of tournament is actually a good thingbullet
3 Claudio Ranieri Leicester manager wins FIFA best men's coach awardbullet

Football

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi scores a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017
Luis Suarez Messi must be handed new deal - Barcelona striker
Barcelona's forward Lionel Messi (R) vies with Athletic Bilbao's defender Mikel San Jose (C) and Athletic Bilbao's Mikel Balenciaga (L) during the Spanish Copa del Rey round of 16 second leg football match on January 11, 2017
Copa del Rey Messi free-kick magic sends Barcelona into Cup quarters
Paris Saint-Germain's defender Thiago Silva reacts after scoring a goal, during the French League Cup quarter final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Metz, on January 11, 2017 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris
French League Cup Thiago Silva nods holders PSG into last four
FC IfeanyiUbah holders win 2017 Charity Cup
FC IfeanyiUbah Federation Cup holders win 2017 Charity Cup