Victor Moses Souness says Chelsea need forward to win Premier League

Souness believes that a club like Arsenal would have won the league if they had a player like Moses.

Victor Moses play Graeme Souness says Chelsea will win the Premier League because they have a player like Victor Moses (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Premier League great, Graeme Souness believes that Chelsea will win the Premier League title because they have a player like Victor Moses.

Moses has been an integral part of the Chelsea team leading the Premier League table, with an eighth point gap over second place Manchester City.

Victor Moses scored the winning goal for Chelsea and ended Tottenham's unbeaten run play Moses has been an integral part of Chelsea team that is leading the Premier League (The Guardian UK)

ALSO READ: Chelsea player says Moses is the most complete player in the squad

Souness compared the Chelsea team with Arsenal and opined that the Gunners would be Premier League winners if they had players like Moses and his teammate Marco Alonso.

 “I used to think Arsenal were only a couple of world-class players away from winning the title, most notably a holding midfielder and striker,” Graeme told The Sunday Times.

Now they look as many as five or six away from being contenders.

“A big reason for this has been the type of midfielder the Frenchman has signed in the past decade. This was a manager who won his first Premier League title with two giants – in every sense – in midfield.

Graeme Souness play Graeme Souness believes clubs like Arsenal would have won the Premier League if they had players like Victor Moses (Ben Radford/Corbis via Getty Images)

 

“Yet since Patrick Viera left the club in 2005, we have seen no one in the robust mould of him or Emmanuel Petit.

“I look at Cesc Fabregas, Tomas Rosicky, Andrey Arshavin, Samir Nasri, Mikel Arteta, Aaron Ramsey, Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and they are all technically gifted ball-players.

Yet they are all the same nicey-nicey types. You wouldn’t say Marcos Alonso or Victor Moses are better technically than any of those, but an injection of the intensity and physicality they have shown for Chelsea this season would have significantly improved Wenger’s squad.”

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

