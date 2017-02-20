Premier League great, Graeme Souness believes that Chelsea will win the Premier League title because they have a player like Victor Moses.

Moses has been an integral part of the Chelsea team leading the Premier League table, with an eighth point gap over second place Manchester City.

ALSO READ: Chelsea player says Moses is the most complete player in the squad

Souness compared the Chelsea team with Arsenal and opined that the Gunners would be Premier League winners if they had players like Moses and his teammate Marco Alonso.

“I used to think Arsenal were only a couple of world-class players away from winning the title, most notably a holding midfielder and striker,” Graeme told The Sunday Times.

“Now they look as many as five or six away from being contenders.

“A big reason for this has been the type of midfielder the Frenchman has signed in the past decade. This was a manager who won his first Premier League title with two giants – in every sense – in midfield.

“Yet since Patrick Viera left the club in 2005, we have seen no one in the robust mould of him or Emmanuel Petit.

“I look at Cesc Fabregas, Tomas Rosicky, Andrey Arshavin, Samir Nasri, Mikel Arteta, Aaron Ramsey, Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and they are all technically gifted ball-players.

“Yet they are all the same nicey-nicey types. You wouldn’t say Marcos Alonso or Victor Moses are better technically than any of those, but an injection of the intensity and physicality they have shown for Chelsea this season would have significantly improved Wenger’s squad.”